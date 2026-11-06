🏥 Monroe, NC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Monroe’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both local and travel clinicians. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: LanceSoft, Inc.

LanceSoft, Inc. Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

(13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts) Pay: $3,000 per week

Travel IR tech role with steady day shifts and weekly pay through a large national staffing agency. Good fit if you want strong benefits and a set schedule while you’re on assignment.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Travel (listed as internship; 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

(listed as internship; 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts) Pay: $2,840 per week

Day-shift IR tech contract with ARRT and EPIC experience required, plus strong vascular skills. Weekly pay, 401k, and license/cert reimbursement make this appealing if you like structured travel gigs.

Employer: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (Advocate Health)

(Advocate Health) Location: Atrium Health Union – Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time (about 35 hours/week , varied schedule)

(about , varied schedule) Pay Range: $59.00 – $88.50/hour

Emergency Medicine role in a fast-paced ED, doing advanced diagnostic and therapeutic procedures under indirect physician supervision. Comes with full Advocate Health benefits, PTO, retirement match, and education support.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Monroe tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.