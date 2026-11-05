🏭 Monroe, NC Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week

Monroe’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid openings in metals and warehouse work. If you like hands-on jobs and steady schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: ATI

ATI Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and schedule maintenance outages and projects for a major metals facility. This role is great if you have industrial mechanical/electrical experience and like organizing work, managing contractors, and keeping equipment running smoothly.

Employer: ATI

ATI Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on grinding work on metal bars, using frame grinders and measuring tools to hit tight specs. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable in a production setting, and want to build skills in precision metal finishing.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Monroe, NC

Type: Part-time/Full-time (warehouse shifts)

Pay: $18.80/hr (weekly pay; posting also notes wages beginning at $17.80/hr)

Fast-paced warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Comes with strong perks: tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and flexible shifts that can feel like a paid workout.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.