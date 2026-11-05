🏥 Monroe, NC Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Travel & Senior Care Roles

Monroe’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both travelers and local pros. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Sunbelt Staffing

Sunbelt Staffing Location: Monroe, NC

Salary: $2,317 – $2,534 per week (estimated)

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, ~36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

Travel CT role with premium weekly pay, tax-advantaged housing and meal stipends, and full medical, dental, and vision benefits. You’ll work with state-of-the-art imaging tech, collaborate with diverse teams, and enjoy Monroe’s historic downtown and outdoor spots on your days off. ARRT (CT) and at least 1 year of CT experience required (2+ years preferred).

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Monroe, NC

Salary: Estimated $1,801.57 per week (wages + housing + M&I per diem)

(wages + housing + M&I per diem) Type: Travel, 13-week contract, ~36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts

X-ray travel assignment with weekly direct deposit, housing or housing allowance, and medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match. Good fit if you want steady day shifts and strong recruiter support while you focus on patient care. Requires graduation from an accredited program, active license/certs, and about 2 years’ experience preferred.

Employer: ALG Senior – Woodridge Assisted Living Facility

Location: Monroe, NC

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Type: Full-time

Lead resident care in a senior living community, coordinating care plans, supervising caregiving staff, and working closely with families and providers. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, company-paid life insurance, and EAP, plus growth and leadership opportunities. Ideal for someone with assisted living or healthcare experience and strong people skills; LPN/RN and leadership background preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.