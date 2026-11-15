Monroe’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly guests, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants)

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants) Location: Monroe, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve food and drinks, greet guests, and keep tables clean while following Applebee’s service steps. This role is a good fit if you like a busy dining room, can stay upbeat on your feet for several hours, and are of legal age to serve alcohol.

Employer: Olga's Kitchen (TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants)

(TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants) Location: Monroe, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000–$55,000/year

Run day-to-day restaurant operations, lead and coach the team, handle hiring, and track the restaurant’s financials. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), quarterly bonus potential, and 50% discounts at Olga’s, Applebee’s, and MOD Pizza.

Employer: Monroe Center for Healthy Aging

Location: Monroe, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.00–$17.00/hour

Help prep, serve, and clean up daily meals for older adults, keep the kitchen up to health and safety standards, and support volunteers. Includes 401(k), employee discount, and paid time off, and is a nice fit if you enjoy serving seniors in a community setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.