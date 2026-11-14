Monroe’s county offices are hiring for several admin roles right now. Good fit if you like organized work, helping the public, and steady office hours.

Employer: Monroe County

Monroe County Location: Monroe, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handles county real estate records, data entry, and document research. You’ll work with the public and real estate/title professionals, so it’s a nice mix of desk work and customer contact. High school diploma and 1 year of clerical experience required.

Employer: Monroe County

Monroe County Location: Monroe, MI

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Supports the Employment and Training office with data entry, reports, and fiscal recordkeeping. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented and like working with numbers and databases. Needs a 1‑year certificate (or similar) plus 2 years’ relevant experience; temporary role.

Employer: County of Monroe – Prosecutor’s Office

County of Monroe – Location: Monroe, MI

Type: Not listed (clerical, non‑exempt)

Not listed (clerical, non‑exempt) Salary/Wage Grade: Rye‑5 (exact pay not listed)

(exact pay not listed) Start Date: After January 1, 2027

Clerical role focused on processing legal records, typing forms, and helping the public with procedures. Great if you want stable office work in the justice system. Requires high school diploma and 1 year of clerical experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—county roles open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.