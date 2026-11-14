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📋 Monroe, MI Admin Jobs: Multiple County Office Openings
Monroe’s county offices are hiring for several admin roles right now. Good fit if you like organized work, helping the public, and steady office hours.
Records Processing Clerk – Real Estate Records
- Employer: Monroe County
- Location: Monroe, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handles county real estate records, data entry, and document research. You’ll work with the public and real estate/title professionals, so it’s a nice mix of desk work and customer contact. High school diploma and 1 year of clerical experience required.
Data & Fiscal Control Tech (Temporary)
- Employer: Monroe County
- Location: Monroe, MI
- Type: Temporary
- Salary: Not listed
Supports the Employment and Training office with data entry, reports, and fiscal recordkeeping. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented and like working with numbers and databases. Needs a 1‑year certificate (or similar) plus 2 years’ relevant experience; temporary role.
Records Processing Clerk – Prosecutor’s Office (2027 Start)
- Employer: County of Monroe – Prosecutor’s Office
- Location: Monroe, MI
- Type: Not listed (clerical, non‑exempt)
- Salary/Wage Grade: Rye‑5 (exact pay not listed)
- Start Date: After January 1, 2027
Clerical role focused on processing legal records, typing forms, and helping the public with procedures. Great if you want stable office work in the justice system. Requires high school diploma and 1 year of clerical experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—county roles open and close fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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