Monroe’s plants and steel operations are busy right now, and several are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Gerdau North America

Gerdau North America Location: Monroe, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team making high-quality steel in a fast-paced melt shop. This role is ideal if you have melt shop and heavy industrial experience and want to drive safety, quality, and continuous improvement while coaching a crew on shift.

Employer: Worthington Steel – Spartan Steel Coating

Location: Monroe, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.76/hour starting + $1.00/hour shift differential (where applicable)

12-hour shifts on a 4-on/4-off rotation, with benefits starting Day 1, overtime at time-and-a-half (and double time after 48 hours), and profit sharing. Great fit if you’re dependable, safety-focused, and want to learn material handling and crane operation.

Employer: Phoenix Services LLC

Phoenix Services LLC Location: Monroe, MI

Type: Full-time, Temporary

Full-time, Temporary Pay: From $19.35/hour

Operate forklifts to move, stack, and load parts up to 50+ lbs, plus wrap pallets and verify outbound orders. Good option if you already have forklift certification and want solid hourly pay with health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.