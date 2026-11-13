Monroe’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level roles to advanced lab and therapy work. If you’re looking to grow your skills while staying local, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Classic Home Care

Classic Home Care Location: Monroe, MI (home health visits)

(home health visits) Type: Part-time / Contingent

Pay: $63–$105 per visit (plus mileage options)

Nurse-owned home health agency with flexible hours and room to grow into part- or full-time. Great for licensed PTs who want autonomy, mileage reimbursement, and strong benefits once you increase your caseload.

Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)

Location: Monroe, MI

Type: Not listed (direct care role)

Not listed (direct care role) Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Work one-on-one with kids with autism using ABA therapy—no experience needed and paid 40-hour training plus full RBT certification covered. Good fit if you’ve done childcare, tutoring, or caregiving and want a clear career path in behavioral health.

(Note: This link covers both the “Registered Behavior Technician” and “Behavior Technician” postings, which share the same role details.)

Employer: Pinkus Dermatopathology Lab PC (Sonic Healthcare USA)

Location: Monroe, MI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (11:00am–7:30pm, Mon–Fri)

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO and holidays, 401(k) with match, free lab services

Hands-on lab role preparing slides and special stains in a fast-paced dermatopathology lab. Ideal if you have lab experience and want steady hours, strong benefits, and room to grow your lab career.

Employer: ProMedica

Location: Based at Toledo Hospital , open to students in the Monroe/Toledo area

Based at , open to students in the Monroe/Toledo area Type: Per Diem, Variable shifts

Who it’s for: Nursing students who’ve finished their first clinical semester

Work one-on-one with an RN preceptor to build real-world skills while you’re still in school. You’ll join patient rounds, practice treatments under supervision, and get a smoother transition into your first RN job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.