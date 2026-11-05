🏥 Several Monroe Healthcare Jobs, Up to $28/hr and Flexible Hours

Monroe’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from animal care to hospital support and in‑home help. If you want steady, meaningful work helping others, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ark Animal Clinic

Ark Animal Clinic Location: Monroe, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$28 per hour

Schedule: Four 10-hour days (Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri), no weekends, no late nights

Small, locally owned vet clinic with a close-knit team and hands-on work with pets. Great fit if you’re a Michigan-licensed vet tech who wants real responsibility, a steady weekday schedule, and pet-care discounts.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Monroe, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Flexible shifts in clients’ homes or facilities, with weekly pay, benefits package, bonuses, and travel pay between visits. Good for someone with caregiving experience who wants to set their own hours and make a direct impact on seniors and others who need daily support.

Employer: ProMedica

Location: Monroe, MI – Monroe Regional Hospital

Department: Sterile Processing

Sterile Processing Type: Full-time (40 hrs, afternoon shift)

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Certification: Sterile Processing certification within 2 years of hire

Behind-the-scenes hospital role keeping surgical and patient-care instruments clean, safe, and ready to use. Solid option if you like detailed work, want to grow in a hospital setting, and value big-system benefits from a large, mission-driven health organization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Monroe tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.