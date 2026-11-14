Monroe’s education scene is busy right now, with openings from early childhood care to statewide training leadership. If you’re ready to teach, coach, or build programs, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nunez Community College (for Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice – Swanson Center for Youth )

Nunez Community College (for ) Location: Monroe, LA (Swanson Center for Youth)

(Swanson Center for Youth) Type: Full-time, probational state role

Salary: Not listed

Lead statewide staff development for the Office of Juvenile Justice, designing and running training that supports youth rehabilitation and public safety. This role is ideal if you have strong experience in instructional design, workforce development, or HR/social services and want to shape how staff are trained across Louisiana.

Note: Must pass a drug screen, background check, and hold a valid Louisiana driver’s license. Certain criminal convictions under R.S. 15:587.1(c) are disqualifying.

Employer: Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Location: Monroe, LA (JPMorgan Chase Monroe, 782 Kansas Lane)

(JPMorgan Chase Monroe, 782 Kansas Lane) Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.75 – $19.25 per hour

Work with infants, toddlers, or preschoolers in a center-based setting where you can grow your teaching skills and even earn a CDA or college degree at no cost. You’ll create hands-on activities, keep close communication with families, and help maintain a safe, caring classroom.

Benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k), disability and life insurance, discounts, and career development.

If any of these sound like you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.