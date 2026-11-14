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🎓 Monroe, LA Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles
Monroe’s education scene is busy right now, with openings from early childhood care to statewide training leadership. If you’re ready to teach, coach, or build programs, these roles are worth a look.
Training and Development Program Manager – Office of Juvenile Justice
- Employer: Nunez Community College (for Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice – Swanson Center for Youth)
- Location: Monroe, LA (Swanson Center for Youth)
- Type: Full-time, probational state role
- Salary: Not listed
Lead statewide staff development for the Office of Juvenile Justice, designing and running training that supports youth rehabilitation and public safety. This role is ideal if you have strong experience in instructional design, workforce development, or HR/social services and want to shape how staff are trained across Louisiana.
Note: Must pass a drug screen, background check, and hold a valid Louisiana driver’s license. Certain criminal convictions under R.S. 15:587.1(c) are disqualifying.
Child Care Teacher – Early Childhood
- Employer: Bright Horizons Family Solutions
- Location: Monroe, LA (JPMorgan Chase Monroe, 782 Kansas Lane)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15.75 – $19.25 per hour
Work with infants, toddlers, or preschoolers in a center-based setting where you can grow your teaching skills and even earn a CDA or college degree at no cost. You’ll create hands-on activities, keep close communication with families, and help maintain a safe, caring classroom.
Benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k), disability and life insurance, discounts, and career development.
If any of these sound like you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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