Monroe’s trucking and driving scene is busy right now, with options from local weekends to high-earning OTR. Here are several solid picks if you like being on the road.

Employer: Freedom Behavioral Hospital of Monroe

Freedom Behavioral Hospital of Monroe Location: Monroe, LA

Type: Full-time, weekend/PRN

Full-time, weekend/PRN Salary: Not listed

Drive patients to and from therapy and activities while also helping with basic care like meals, hygiene, and room cleanliness. Good fit if you have experience with adults or seniors and want meaningful, patient-focused work on weekends.

Employer: Blair Logistics (Blair)

Location: Monroe, LA

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor, lease purchase

Full-time, 1099 contractor, lease purchase Pay Highlights: Earn **up to $3,500/week, **$5,000 sign-on bonus, **up to 76% of linehaul***, home every weekend

Flatbed lease-purchase role for Class A drivers who want high earning potential and regular weekend home time. You get percentage pay, late-model equipment, and a path to truck ownership with weekly settlements and no forced dispatch.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Monroe, LA (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, OTR Owner Operator (team focus; solo also available)

Full-time, OTR Owner Operator (team focus; solo also available) Pay Highlights: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per team, $5,000+/week guaranteed average, most earn $5,500–$6,500+/week

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events across North America. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, plus detention, tolls, fuel permits, and cargo/liability insurance, with a fuel price guarantee and a $5,000 driver referral bonus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.