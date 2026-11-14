Monroe’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both seasoned clinicians and folks starting out in patient care. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Grambling State University / Northeast Delta Human Services Authority

Grambling State University / Northeast Delta Human Services Authority Location: Monroe, LA – Monroe Integrated Care Clinic

Type: Full-time

Salary/Benefits: Eligible to apply for NHSC Loan Repayment (up to $50,000 for 2 years of full-time clinical practice)

Lead regional behavioral health services, supervise clinical staff, and help shape integrated care for mental health, addictions, and developmental disabilities. Great fit if you have a master’s or doctorate in a human/health services field and licensure as an LPC, LMFT, or LCSW (or are eligible) and want leadership plus loan repayment potential.

Employer: Commonwealth Medical Services

Location: Monroe, LA

Type: Part-time (1 day/week, W-2)

Salary: Guaranteed $450–$550 per day

Schedule: 1 day/week, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Benefits: Accrued PTO; health, dental, vision options for eligible employees

Do focused, one-time hearing evaluations for Veterans’ disability claims in a calm, low-volume clinic (1–6 Veterans per day). No nights, weekends, ongoing treatment, or billing—ideal as side income for established audiologists, semi-retired clinicians, or new Au.D. grads.

Employer: Northeast LA Veterans Home (state civil service posting)

Location: Monroe, LA – Nursing Department, Northeast LA Veterans Home

Type: Probational or Job Appointment

Schedule: 12-hour shifts; shift work possible

Salary: Nursing Assistant 1 – $13.74/hr; Nursing Assistant 2 – $14.70/hr, plus premium pay and shift differentials

Hands-on role caring for Louisiana Veterans—help with bathing, dressing, feeding, vital signs, and room care while supporting residents’ dignity and comfort. You’ll need 6 months of patient-care experience, a current CNA certificate, or completion of an approved RN/LPN/MA/EMT program; some facilities require an active CNA due to Medicaid/Medicare rules.

(Note: The Nunez Community College posting links to the same Northeast LA Veterans Home CNA role above, so it’s listed once here.)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Monroe open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.