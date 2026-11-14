Monroe’s retail scene is steady, with national brands hiring for both part-time and full-time roles. Good mix of customer-facing work plus chances to grow into leadership.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Monroe, LA

Monroe, LA Type: Part-time (approx. 29 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $23.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/12/2027

This role leads the store when managers aren’t on site—overseeing crew members, handling customer issues, and making sure opening/closing and merchandising all get done. Good fit if you have retail or supervisor experience, can work flexible hours (including early mornings, overnights, and weekends), and want benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and more as a part-time worker.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Monroe, LA

Monroe, LA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Ulta’s Elite Stylist role is for licensed cosmetologists who love hair and beauty and want to build a strong book of business. You’ll do cuts, color, treatments, styling, makeup, and brow services while driving service and product sales, working flexible hours (days, evenings, weekends, holidays), and staying on top of new trends.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (Aerie)

Location: Monroe, LA

Monroe, LA Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

This is a great role if you love visuals and keeping a store looking sharp. You’ll help lead floorset execution, merchandising updates, and daily replenishment so the store is always “guest ready,” plus support the team on guest experience. Perks include 40% off at AE & Aerie and chances to grow your retail career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby, and you can usually set up job alerts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.