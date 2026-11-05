🚌 Monroe, LA Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Monroe’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid transportation jobs here right now.

Employer: Swift Drop Logistics LLC (Amazon Delivery Service Partner)

Swift Drop Logistics LLC (Amazon Delivery Service Partner) Location: 1265 Luffey Dr, Monroe, LA 71203

Type: Full-time (expected 30–45 hours/week )

(expected ) Pay: $22.25/hour + overtime

+ overtime Perks: Company vehicle provided, no CDL required, paid training, PTO, uniforms, health, dental, vision, 401(k), performance incentives, flexible schedule

You’ll drive a company van, deliver Amazon packages, and walk 5–7 miles a day loading/unloading boxes up to 50 lbs. Shifts are typically 8–10 hours between 9am–7pm, with work available 7 days a week and some weekends. Great fit if you like staying active and want steady local work with benefits.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus family)

(Firestone / Tires Plus family) Location: Monroe, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $18.00 – $28.13/hour (flat-rate, performance-based)

Hands-on shop role where you’ll handle brakes, electrical, suspension, alignment, A/C, and computer systems, plus oil changes, batteries, and tire work. They offer formal training, performance incentives, paid vacation/holidays, healthcare, and 401(k), with room to grow your skills. Requires 2+ years’ experience or tech school and at least one ASE A1–A8 (or 2 years to get it after hire).

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Monroe, LA area, running OTR across the U.S. & Canada

Based in area, running Type: Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Team owner-operators average $275,000–$325,000+ per year

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and special events—a trucking job that’s far from ordinary. They offer all miles paid (loaded & empty), detention pay, fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge, paid permits, tolls, and cargo/liability insurance, plus a $5,000 driver referral bonus. You’ll run less than ~110,000 miles/year with a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000 per week worked. Passport required for U.S./Canada runs.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.