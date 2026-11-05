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📣 Monroe, LA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $55K+ Paths
Monroe’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like building relationships and closing deals. Here are several roles where you can grow your income and your career.
Territory Sales Manager – Monroe Area
- Employer: US Foods
- Location: Monroe, LA (field/territory role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base $55,000–$95,000 + incentives
Sell food and non-food products to restaurants and other customers while owning the customer relationship in your territory. This is a good fit if you have at least 1 year of sales or restaurant/culinary experience and like being on the road, growing accounts, and earning commission on top of a strong base.
Remote Inside Sales Representative
- Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance
- Location: Remote – must live in an approved state (includes LA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base about $45,000; average earnings $55,000–$75,000; top agents $85,000+
Handle inbound calls and warm leads only (no cold calling), helping customers choose the right insurance coverage. Great if you want to work from home, like talking with people, and want paid training and free P&C licensing if you’re not already licensed.
Outside Parts & Service Representative
- Employer: Dobbs Peterbilt (Dobbs Truck Group)
- Location: Monroe, LA
- Type: Full-time (outside sales)
- Salary: Not listed
Grow parts and service sales with truck fleets across your territory, selling everything from repairs to mobile service. Ideal if you know heavy-duty trucks or fleet maintenance and enjoy face-to-face visits, territory management, and building long-term customer relationships.
Account Executive – Uniforms
- Employer: Vestis
- Location: Monroe, LA
- Type: Full-time, outside B2B sales
- Salary: Not listed
Hunt for new business in a set territory, selling uniform and workplace service programs to local companies. Best for someone with 18–36+ months of B2B sales, strong cold-calling skills, and a track record of hitting quotas who wants a field role with lots of independence.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists nearby territories or related roles you can jump to.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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