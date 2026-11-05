📣 Monroe, LA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $55K+ Paths

Monroe’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like building relationships and closing deals. Here are several roles where you can grow your income and your career.

Employer: US Foods

US Foods Location: Monroe, LA (field/territory role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $55,000–$95,000 + incentives

Sell food and non-food products to restaurants and other customers while owning the customer relationship in your territory. This is a good fit if you have at least 1 year of sales or restaurant/culinary experience and like being on the road, growing accounts, and earning commission on top of a strong base.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Remote – must live in an approved state (includes LA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base about $45,000; average earnings $55,000–$75,000; top agents $85,000+

Handle inbound calls and warm leads only (no cold calling), helping customers choose the right insurance coverage. Great if you want to work from home, like talking with people, and want paid training and free P&C licensing if you’re not already licensed.

Employer: Dobbs Peterbilt (Dobbs Truck Group)

Location: Monroe, LA

Type: Full-time (outside sales)

Full-time (outside sales) Salary: Not listed

Grow parts and service sales with truck fleets across your territory, selling everything from repairs to mobile service. Ideal if you know heavy-duty trucks or fleet maintenance and enjoy face-to-face visits, territory management, and building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: Vestis

Location: Monroe, LA

Type: Full-time, outside B2B sales

Salary: Not listed

Hunt for new business in a set territory, selling uniform and workplace service programs to local companies. Best for someone with 18–36+ months of B2B sales, strong cold-calling skills, and a track record of hitting quotas who wants a field role with lots of independence.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists nearby territories or related roles you can jump to.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.