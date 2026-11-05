🎓 Monroe Education Jobs: Multiple Head Start Teaching Roles

Monroe has some solid options right now if you love working with little kids and want to grow in early childhood education. These roles are all with the same organization, but offer different ways to get your foot in the door.

Employer: Innovative Network of Knowledge (INK)

Innovative Network of Knowledge (INK) Location: Monroe, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach in a Head Start classroom serving children birth to five, including kids with disabilities. You’ll use set curricula, track child progress, keep the classroom safe, and build strong communication with families.

Highlights:

Education: Associate’s degree required (Bachelor’s preferred). They can hire you while you’re in college if you finish your AA within 18 months .

Associate’s degree required (Bachelor’s preferred). They can hire you while you’re in college if you finish your AA within . Experience: Prefer 2+ years in an early childhood classroom.

Prefer in an early childhood classroom. Focus on child safety, development, and family engagement.

Some evenings, weekends, and travel may be required for trainings, meetings, and events.

Employer: Innovative Network of Knowledge (INK)

Innovative Network of Knowledge (INK) Location: Monroe, LA

Type: Part-time / Substitute

Salary: Not listed

Great if you want classroom experience without a full-time schedule. You’ll step into Head Start or Early Head Start rooms to support daily routines, learning activities, and child safety.

Highlights:

Education: High school diploma or GED required.

required. Experience: Prefer 2 years in a preschool classroom.

Prefer in a preschool classroom. Help with lessons, child assessments, field trips, and meal times.

Must be able to lift up to 60 lbs and stay active on your feet.

Employer: Innovative Network of Knowledge (INK)

Innovative Network of Knowledge (INK) Location: Monroe, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is the same Head Start Teacher role as above, posted on Indeed. If you prefer applying through Indeed, use this link. Duties include planning lessons, using child assessment data, keeping detailed records, and working closely with families and other staff.

Highlights:

Associate’s degree required; Bachelor’s in Early Childhood Education preferred .

. Bilingual in English/Spanish is a plus.

is a plus. Requires valid driver’s license, health exam, background checks, and ability to travel up to 50% at times.

If you love helping little ones learn and grow, this is a good moment to polish your resume and apply. Even the substitute role can be a strong first step into early childhood education.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.