🍽️ Multiple Food Service Specialist Openings in Monroe, LA

Monroe’s food service scene is steady, and the state-run facilities are hiring. If you’ve got kitchen experience and like serving veterans, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DVA – NE LA Veterans Home

DVA – Location: Monroe, LA

Salary: $2,123 – $3,822 monthly + $1.00/hour premium pay

Type: Classified WAE/PRN (part-time/as-needed)

Application window: Opens 11/04/2026 – Closes 11/09/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Advanced-level cook role in the Dietary Department serving Louisiana veterans in a nursing home setting. You’ll plan and direct food prep, estimate food needs, adjust recipes, and oversee baking (breads, rolls, pastries) while helping keep the kitchen safe and running smoothly.

Minimum qualifications: 1 year of food service experience OR 1 year of related training OR 12 semester hours in food/nutrition, dietetics, food prep, home ec, or hotel/restaurant/institutional management. No Civil Service test score required.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.