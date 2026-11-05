🛒 Monroe, LA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Monroe’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for hands-on roles. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Monroe, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll visit customers’ homes to deliver, install, and troubleshoot TVs, smart home gear, computers, and health tech. This role is great if you have 2+ years of electronics install experience, can lift heavy items, and want solid benefits plus an employee discount.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 5400 I-20 Frontage Rd, Monroe, LA 71202

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible shift premiums

Perfect if you like to stay on your feet and keep things organized. You’ll unload trucks, stock shelves, fill club pick-up orders, and help members find what they need, with access to health, financial, and education benefits for eligible associates.

Employer: Mobilelink (Cricket Wireless Authorized Retailer)

Location: Monroe, LA

Type: Not listed (minimum 32 hours/week )

Not listed (minimum ) Salary: Not listed (includes commission with unlimited earning potential)

Great fit if you speak English and Spanish and enjoy sales. You’ll help customers pick wireless plans and phones, work some evenings/weekends/holidays, and can grow into leadership with PTO after 90 days and health, vision, dental, and company-paid life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has more openings nearby. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.