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Monroe
🚧 Monroe Construction & Skilled Trades: Several Openings Right Now
4 days ago
Monroe’s trades scene is busy, especially around auto shops and utility work. If you’ve got hands-on skills, there are a few solid full-time roles worth a look.
Body Repair Technician – Buick GMC
- Employer: Jim Taylor Buick GMC
- Location: Monroe, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about bringing damaged vehicles back to life—repairing body panels, straightening frames, sanding, priming, and painting. 1–2 years of body repair experience and strong tool skills are needed, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays included.
Body Repair Technician – Chevrolet
- Employer: Jim Taylor Chevrolet
- Location: Monroe, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Very similar hands-on collision/body work: fixing fenders, hoods, doors, bumpers, plus welding and frame work. They’re looking for 1–2 years of experience, strong attention to detail, and offer a competitive compensation package with health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and room to advance.
Service Technician – Lee Edwards Mazda
- Employer: Lee Edwards Mazda
- Location: Monroe, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)
You’ll handle diagnostics, maintenance, and repairs on various makes and models, plus look for additional service needs on each vehicle. They want ASE certification/technical aptitude, a clean driving record, and strong customer skills, with competitive pay, health benefits, paid vacation, and holidays.
General Foreperson ProbationNU
- Employer: Utility Lines Construction Services
- Location: Monroe, LA
- Type: Full-time+, Non-exempt
- Salary: Competitive, hourly (exact amount not listed)
Lead field crews on utility/line construction work—overseeing daily operations, safety, job-site inspections, and training. A valid CDL, ability to read prints, use Microsoft Office, and handle physical outdoor work are key; benefits include company retirement plan, health (medical/dental/vision), EAP, and disability coverage.
If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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