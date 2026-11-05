🚧 Monroe Construction & Skilled Trades: Several Openings Right Now

Monroe’s trades scene is busy, especially around auto shops and utility work. If you’ve got hands-on skills, there are a few solid full-time roles worth a look.

Employer: Jim Taylor Buick GMC

Jim Taylor Buick GMC Location: Monroe, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about bringing damaged vehicles back to life—repairing body panels, straightening frames, sanding, priming, and painting. 1–2 years of body repair experience and strong tool skills are needed, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays included.

Employer: Jim Taylor Chevrolet

Jim Taylor Chevrolet Location: Monroe, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar hands-on collision/body work: fixing fenders, hoods, doors, bumpers, plus welding and frame work. They’re looking for 1–2 years of experience, strong attention to detail, and offer a competitive compensation package with health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and room to advance.

Employer: Lee Edwards Mazda

Location: Monroe, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

You’ll handle diagnostics, maintenance, and repairs on various makes and models, plus look for additional service needs on each vehicle. They want ASE certification/technical aptitude, a clean driving record, and strong customer skills, with competitive pay, health benefits, paid vacation, and holidays.

Employer: Utility Lines Construction Services

Location: Monroe, LA

Type: Full-time+, Non-exempt

Salary: Competitive, hourly (exact amount not listed)

Lead field crews on utility/line construction work—overseeing daily operations, safety, job-site inspections, and training. A valid CDL, ability to read prints, use Microsoft Office, and handle physical outdoor work are key; benefits include company retirement plan, health (medical/dental/vision), EAP, and disability coverage.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.