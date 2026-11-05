🤝 Monroe, LA Community & Social Services – Multiple Openings

Monroe has some solid openings right now if you like helping families, seniors, and people with disabilities. Most of these roles are full-time and based right here in town.

Employer: LDH – Northeast Delta Human Services Authority

Location: Monroe, LA (2324 Armand Connector)

Salary: $3,250 – $5,855/month (Classified state position)

(Classified state position) Type: Full-time, Job Appointment

Deadline: 11/11/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Work with families seeking EarlySteps and other developmental disability services. You’ll handle referrals, do intake interviews, and connect people to the right programs and community resources. This role offers career progression (CSP 1–3), strong state benefits, and eligibility to apply for up to $50,000 in NHSC loan repayment for qualifying clinicians.

Employer listed via: Grambling State University / Nunez Community College

Actual worksite: Northeast Delta Human Services Authority – Monroe, LA

Salary: Not listed on these postings (same CSP 1–3 role as above)

Not listed on these postings (same CSP 1–3 role as above) Type: Full-time, Job Appointment

Same CSP 1–3 job as above, posted through partner sites. If one link closes, try another. Duties include being the first contact for families, completing intake and screenings, and coordinating referrals for developmental disability services. No Civil Service test score required; you apply online with a detailed application (resume alone not accepted).

Employer listed via: Grambling State University / Nunez Community College

Actual worksite: Northeast Delta Human Services Authority – Monroe, LA (2324 Armand Connector)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Job Appointment

Lead the regional EarlySteps intake team across 12 parishes. You’ll supervise intake coordinators, manage caseloads, oversee data quality, and work with partners like Head Start and the state EarlySteps office. This is a good fit if you have several years in social services/healthcare and want to move into leadership while still impacting kids and families. Also eligible to apply for up to $50,000 in NHSC loan repayment for qualifying clinicians.

Employer: Curana Health

Location: Monroe, LA (field + home office hybrid)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Join a fast-growing senior-care company supporting residents in senior living and skilled nursing communities. You’ll do health assessments, build care plans, coach members and families, and coordinate services and benefits. Requires RN or LPN license or a BSW (MSW preferred but not required), plus at least 1 year of clinical or case management–type experience and reliable transportation for facility visits 2–3 days a week.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same site. Save the links you like and apply as soon as you can.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.