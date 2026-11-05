🔧 Monroe, LA Building & Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Openings

Monroe has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from steady apartment work to keeping local restaurants and veterans’ homes in top shape.

Below are several building and grounds maintenance roles hiring in Monroe, LA.

Employer: Northeast LA Veterans Home / Grambling State University listing

Northeast LA Veterans Home / Location: Monroe, LA

Type: Full-time (Probational or Promotional)

Full-time (Probational or Promotional) Pay: Includes $1.00/hour premium pay for each hour physically worked

Clean and disinfect patient rooms, restrooms, and common areas, handle biohazard trash safely, and help keep the facility safe and comfortable for veterans. No Civil Service test score is required, but you’ll need at least 6 months of custodial/housekeeping/groundskeeping/food service experience.

Employer: Braud & Son Management LLC (Braud & Son Properties)

(Braud & Son Properties) Location: Monroe, LA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Work for a local, family-owned apartment company keeping PTAC units running for residents. You’ll diagnose and repair PTAC/HVAC units, do preventive maintenance, and help with make-ready and general maintenance. Hands-on PTAC/HVAC experience, reliable transportation, a valid driver’s license, and your own basic tools are needed.

Employer: Waffle House, Inc.

Location: Monroe, LA (multiple restaurants in the area)

(multiple restaurants in the area) Type: Full-time

Schedule & Benefits: Typical schedule 7am–5pm, Monday–Friday , with rotating on-call nights/weekends/holidays 2 weeks paid vacation per year (3 weeks after 2 years) Medical, dental, and life insurance options Company vehicle provided Eligible to purchase Waffle House stock after 90 days



You’ll install and repair restaurant and refrigeration equipment, handle basic plumbing and electrical (including 120/208V, single and 3-phase), and work on HVAC units up to 5 tons. EPA Universal Certification and comfort using power/hand tools are required.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.