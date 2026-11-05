🌿 Monroe, LA Environmental Openings: Multiple Biologist Supervisor Roles

Monroe’s a good spot right now if you love the outdoors and want stable state work. Inland fisheries is hiring for leadership roles that mix fieldwork, data, and public service.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries (listed via multiple schools/sites)

Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries (listed via multiple schools/sites) Location: Monroe, LA (serving East Carroll, Madison, Tensas, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Union, West Carroll, Franklin, Caldwell)

(serving East Carroll, Madison, Tensas, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Union, West Carroll, Franklin, Caldwell) Salary: $4,458 – $8,027 monthly (state classified pay)

(state classified pay) Type: Full-time, Classified State Position

Application window: Open 11/04/2026 – Closes 11/25/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Lead inland fisheries work for a big region: you’ll oversee sport fish population monitoring, respond to fish kills, and guide habitat restoration and public access projects. This role is hands-on (boats, nets, lifting 50+ lbs), plus supervision duties like planning schedules and approving assignments.

You’ll need at least a bachelor’s in a biological or natural resources field plus 4 years’ experience, or an advanced degree with fewer years. No Civil Service test is required, and pay is based on your qualifications. As a state employee, you get access to health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, parental leave, and leave accrual.

If this sounds like you, don’t wait—state jobs can close fast once they hit their deadline. Read the posting closely, get your transcripts ready, and apply online.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.