🚔 Monroe, LA Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Security Roles Open

Monroe’s security scene is busy right now, with several flexible guard roles open for nights and weekends. Good fit if you want steady extra income or a path into public safety work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Monroe, LA (financial institution site)

(financial institution site) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.81/hour , weekly pay

, Schedule: Fri–Sun, 9:30 PM – 5:30 AM

You’ll screen visitors, watch access points, and patrol entrances and nearby areas to keep a bank location safe. Good for night owls who want steady weekend hours plus tools to claim extra shifts and grow in security.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Monroe, LA (retail location)

(retail location) Type: Part-time, enhanced patrol

Pay: $12.98/hour , weekly pay

, Schedule: Sat–Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

This role gives you fixed weekend “anchor” shifts plus the option to pick up more hours at other sites. You’ll patrol sales floors, entrances, exits, and parking areas, respond to incidents, and can work up toward a full-time schedule if you want.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.