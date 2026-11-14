Monroe’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding staff to keep up with local demand. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in patient care.

Employer: One to One Health

One to One Health Location: Monroe, GA (WCEHC clinic)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role where you room patients, take vitals, give injections, help with lab work and minor procedures, and keep charts accurate in the EMR. Good fit if you’re a graduate or near-complete student of a medical assistant program, organized, and like relationship-based care with a mission-driven team.

Employer: Piedmont Walton Hospital (Piedmont HealthCare)

Location: Monroe, GA

Type: Full-time, Nights (7 PM – 7 AM)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks noted: Sign-on bonus, ED specialty differential, self-scheduling via Smart Square

Work in a Level III Trauma Center with a 1:4 nurse-to-patient ratio, caring for all ages in a fast-paced ED. Open to new grads with a Georgia RN license; ACLS/PALS can be completed within 6 months, and you’ll be part of a team that values strong prioritization, teamwork, and professionalism.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Spring Street Family Dentistry)

Location: Monroe, GA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Tue 7:00 AM–5:00 PM; Wed–Fri 7:00 AM–3:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks noted: $2,000 sign-on bonus, medical, vision, free dental (minus lab fees), 401(k), paid holidays, potential vacation

Ideal for an experienced assistant (4+ years) who’s strong in four-handed dentistry, crown and bridge, and digital scanning. You’ll work with modern tech, support a patient-focused practice, and get access to ongoing training and CE through Heartland Dental’s network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Monroe tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.