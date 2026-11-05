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Monroe

West Spring and South Wayne parking lot closed Nov 9–13

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdffS_1Go60jaR00

The parking lot at West Spring Street and South Wayne Street will be closed for sealcoating work from November 9–13. The lot is expected to reopen on Saturday, November 14, but this depends on the weather.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Monroe, GA Government

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