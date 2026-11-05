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🔧 Monroe, GA Hiring Now: Multiple Building & Grounds Roles
Monroe’s got steady demand right now for people who like working with their hands and keeping buildings and landscapes in top shape. If you’re into tools, outdoor work, or facility upkeep, these openings are worth a look.
Maintenance Technician – Behavioral Health Hospital
- Employer: Ridgeview Institute Monroe
- Location: Monroe, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $19.00/hour
This role keeps a mental health hospital running safely and smoothly. You’ll handle painting, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, inspections, and janitorial work with minimal supervision, plus grounds upkeep and emergency power systems.
Perks: 401(k) + match, health/vision/dental, paid time off, free parking, and training and career development in a mission-driven healthcare setting. Hospital maintenance experience and a valid driver’s license are required.
Also listed here: Indeed posting (same role)
Landscape Maintenance Supervisor – Luxury Properties
- Employer: Dogwood Property Services
- Location: Monroe, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $28.00/hour
Lead crews caring for high-end landscapes—lawn care, planting, pruning, irrigation checks, and hardscape upkeep. You’ll plan daily work, manage materials and schedules, and make sure properties stay polished and guest-ready.
Perks: Paid time off, in-person outdoor work, and a chance to use your supervisory and horticulture skills. Experience in landscaping/groundskeeping and safe equipment operation is important. Applicants with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often grow fast and remember strong applicants.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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