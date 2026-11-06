🏛️ PA Court Quashes PFA Appeal Over Briefing Errors, Leaves In‑Law Standing Question Open

🏛️ Pennsylvania PFA Appeal Quashed Over Briefing Errors

This case is about a Protection from Abuse (PFA) petition that started in Monroe County and went up to the Superior Court of Pennsylvania. In the end, the Superior Court did not decide whether the trial judge was right or wrong about the law. Instead, it quashed (ended) the appeal because the appeal paperwork did not follow the court rules.

Here’s what happened, in plain language.

Who was involved

Lori Garfinkel – the person who asked for a PFA. She represented herself (this is called acting pro se).

– the person who asked for a PFA. She represented herself (this is called acting pro se). Lynn Gaines – the person Lori filed the PFA against. She is Lori’s sister‑in‑law (Lynn is the sister of Lori’s late husband, Peter Gaines ).

– the person Lori filed the PFA against. She is Lori’s sister‑in‑law (Lynn is the sister of Lori’s late husband, ). Judge Patrick J. Best – judge in the Court of Common Pleas of Monroe County who heard the PFA case.

– judge in the who heard the PFA case. Superior Court of Pennsylvania – the appeals court that reviewed Lori’s appeal, under docket 1766 EDA 2026.

Lori married Peter in July 1995. They later separated, and Peter died in 2020.

What Lori claimed in her PFA petition

On April 22, 2026, Lori filed a PFA petition against Lynn. She claimed that Lynn:

Tried to and did cause serious bodily injury through a pattern of attacks and assaults

Damaged her car, including breaking and damaging tires

Sexually assaulted Lori’s son

Put Lori in constant fear of being hurt and for her life

of being hurt and for her life Took part in what Lori called her false imprisonment on March 30, 2026 in Bartonsville, Pennsylvania

on in Took part in creating a false NCIC missing person report on March 30, 2026 , which led Stroud Police to enter Lori’s hotel room and search and detain her car in Bartonsville

on , which led to enter Lori’s hotel room and search and detain her car in Bartonsville Repeatedly submitted counterfeit documents , including what she said was a fake death certificate for Peter

, including what she said was a for Peter Had men follow Lori and had men come to her home to linger, photograph, and videotape her

Stole Lori’s identity , used her name, circulated her identity documents, and impersonated her

, used her name, circulated her identity documents, and impersonated her Impersonated Lori’s deceased daughter by email and phone

After an ex parte hearing (a quick hearing without the other side present), the Monroe County court denied Lori’s request for a temporary PFA order.

The final PFA hearing and the standing issue

A final PFA hearing was held on June 1, 2026 before Judge Best. Lori came in person; Lynn appeared by Zoom.

At the start, there was a dispute about Lori’s marital status:

Lynn’s lawyer said Lori and Peter had been divorced since 2011 .

. Lori said they were only separated, not divorced, and that an appellate court had reversed and remanded the divorce because of conflicting settlement agreements. She claimed they were still legally married when Peter died.

The judge first framed the legal question as whether the PFA law allows a PFA based on a former marriage or only a current one, because the statute uses words like “former” in some places.

But at the end of the hearing, the judge dismissed the case on a different ground: lack of standing.

Why the trial court said Lori had no standing

Under the Protection from Abuse Act, 23 Pa.C.S. § 6102, “family or household members” include:

Spouses or persons who have been spouses

Persons living as spouses

Parents and children

Other persons related by consanguinity or affinity (blood or marriage)

(blood or marriage) Current or former sexual or intimate partners

sexual or intimate partners Persons who share biological parenthood

Judge Best focused on how the law uses words like “have been” and “former” for some relationships (spouses, sexual or intimate partners), but not for “persons related by consanguinity or affinity.”

He reasoned:

When the Legislature wants to cover past relationships, it says so (using “former” or “have been”).

relationships, it says so (using “former” or “have been”). Because it did not say “former” for relationships by affinity (like in‑laws), those relationships must be current .

say “former” for relationships by (like in‑laws), those relationships must be . Since Peter had died, the judge said the relationship by affinity between Lori and Lynn was severed.

So he ruled that Lori and Lynn were no longer related by affinity and that Lori therefore lacked standing to seek a PFA against Lynn. He dismissed the petition on June 2, 2026.

In a later written opinion under Pa.R.A.P. 1925(a), Judge Best clarified that his ruling did not depend on whether Lori and Peter were divorced. He said Peter’s death alone was enough to end the affinity relationship.

Lori’s appeal and the briefing rules

Lori filed a timely appeal and a required Rule 1925(b) statement. When the case reached the Superior Court, the judges first looked at whether her brief followed the appellate rules.

Two key rules were discussed:

Pa.R.A.P. 2101 – allows the court to suppress a brief or quash an appeal if the defects in the brief are substantial.

– allows the court to or if the defects in the brief are substantial. Pa.R.A.P. 2111 – lists what an appellant’s brief must contain, including: Statement of jurisdiction The order being appealed Statement of scope and standard of review Questions involved Statement of the case Summary of argument Argument section Conclusion Attached trial court opinion and key pleadings A copy of the Rule 1925(b) statement or a statement that none was required

– lists what an appellant’s brief must contain, including:

The Superior Court found that Lori’s seven‑page, pro se brief violated almost all of these requirements. It:

Had no statement of jurisdiction

statement of jurisdiction Did not identify the order being appealed

identify the order being appealed Had no scope and standard of review

scope and standard of review Had no formal “Questions Involved” section

formal “Questions Involved” section Had no statement of the case

statement of the case Had no summary of argument

summary of argument Did not attach the trial court opinion

Instead, the brief had only two sections: “facts and procedural history” and “conclusion.” Between them, Lori listed issues in all capital letters, followed by her arguments. The court described it as a disjointed list of facts and history, with no proper questions section under Rule 2116 and no coherent legal argument with citations to cases or the record, as required by Rule 2119.

The Superior Court said that while courts try to read pro se filings generously, people who represent themselves do not get special advantages. The court quoted earlier cases saying that a person who chooses to act without a lawyer takes the risk that their lack of legal training will hurt their case.

Because Lori’s brief did not meet the basic rules and the defects were substantial, the Superior Court said it could not meaningfully review the appeal. It therefore quashed the appeal under Rule 2101.

The unresolved question about in‑law status after death

In a footnote, the Superior Court said that, if it had reached the merits, the trial court’s view of affinity ending at death would have “given it pause.”

The court noted:

The PFA Act does not define “affinity.”

define “affinity.” Prior Superior Court cases, including McCance v. McCance, 908 A.2d 905 (Pa. Super. 2006) and B.R.S. v. J.L., 236 A.3d 1167 (Pa. Super. 2020) , have treated brothers‑in‑law and sisters‑in‑law as “persons related by affinity” under the PFA Act.

and , have treated as “persons related by affinity” under the PFA Act. In B.R.S., the court said: “the death of Appellant’s wife also does not preclude Appellant from receiving protection under the Act. The death of a spouse does not automatically change the status of a relation by affinity,” and that including all definitions of brother‑in‑law or sister‑in‑law fits the Act’s goal of preventing violence among people with a domestic, family, or romantic bond, “past or present.”

Judge Best had declined to extend McCance to Lori’s situation because Peter had died and he and Lori had been separated before his death. He said that if Peter were still alive and married to Lori, she would clearly be related to Lynn by affinity.

However, because Lori’s brief did not meet the rules, the Superior Court did not decide whether the trial court’s reading of the law was correct. The standing issue remains unresolved in this case.

Final outcome