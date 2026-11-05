📅 Block play morning for ages 18 months–5 years

📅 Library block play morning for little kids

Bring your little one to the library for a fun Block Party playtime!

The library’s lower level programming area will be set up with big blocks, little blocks, hard blocks, soft blocks, and block play sets for kids to explore. This program is for children ages 18 months–5 years and their caregivers.

You can drop in any time during the posted event hours to build, play, and use your imaginations together.

This program is designed for children with an accompanying adult, so please plan to stay and be engaged with your child.

Weather note: If area schools are closed for bad weather, all library youth programs are canceled that day. If schools are delayed, youth programs after the delay will run as scheduled. If you’re unsure, contact your local Monroe County library branch to confirm events.