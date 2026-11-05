📅 Homeschool Book Club for ages 7–12, Nov 5–Dec 10

📅 Homeschool Book Club for Ages 7–12 (Fall Session #2)

Homeschool kids ages 7–12 are invited to join the library’s Homeschool Book Club – Fall Session #2, running November 5 – December 10, 2026.

You only need to register for the first week of this session; that one signup will count for the entire session. If your child has to miss a week, do not cancel on the calendar. Instead, email lori.goins@monroe.lib.mi.us to let her know.

Weather note:

If area schools are closed for bad weather, all library youth programs are canceled that day.

for bad weather, that day. If schools are delayed, youth programs after the delay will still meet at their regular times.

If you’re unsure whether the program is running, contact your local Monroe County Library System branch to check.