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Frenchtown Charter Twp

Monthly Paint Night at Frenchtown Library

3 days ago
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Teens, adults, and seniors can join a self-guided paint time from 5:00–7:00 p.m. on 2026-11-05 at the Frenchtown – Dixie Branch Library, 2881 Nadeau Rd. and on the first Thursday of each month. Bring your own idea, such as a sketch or photo of what you want to paint. For questions about materials, call Paula at (734) 289-1035.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lake Erie Transit

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