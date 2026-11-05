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Lake Erie
Reduced ADA fares available on Lake Erie Transit
3 days ago
Residents with ADA certification can apply for reduced fare to ride any Lake Erie Transit bus, including fixed route and Dial-A-Ride service. Once approved, riders can call 734-242-6766 to schedule trips from 24 hours up to two weeks in advance, with pickup available anywhere within 3/4 of a mile of any LET fixed bus route.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lake Erie Transit
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