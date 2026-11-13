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🏥 Monongahela PA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings With Benefits
Monongahela has a few solid healthcare roles open right now, from imaging to rehab. If you’re in allied health and want steady hours and good benefits, these are worth a look.
Local Contract CT Technologist – $58/hr
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Monongahela, PA
- Type: Local Contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts)
- Pay: $58 per hour
- Requirements: 2 years of current CT experience; 2 years of hospital experience for hospital roles
- Perks: Weekly pay, day‑1 medical, dental, vision, holiday pay, guaranteed hours, referral bonus
Local contract role for an experienced CT Technologist who wants strong hourly pay without leaving the area. Good fit if you like 12‑hour shifts and want full benefits from day one.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,236/week
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Monongahela, PA
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts)
- Pay: $2,236 per week (based on 36 hrs; includes taxable + tax‑free stipend, subject to confirmation)
- Requirements: 2 years of current CT experience; 2 years of hospital experience for hospital roles
- Perks: Weekly pay, day‑1 medical, dental, vision, holiday pay, guaranteed hours, referral bonus
Travel CT contract for those who want a higher weekly package and travel‑style benefits while working in Monongahela. Ideal if you’re an experienced CT tech used to 12‑hour shifts.
Physical Therapist Assistant – Outpatient Ortho
- Employer: NovaCare Rehabilitation
- Location: 121 W Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063
- Type: Full‑Time, Monday–Friday
- Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hour, based on experience
- Extras: $200/month student loan repayment, mentorship for new grads
- Setting: Outpatient orthopedic clinic (orthopedic, sports medicine, neuro, concussion, POETS, ACL)
- Benefits (32+ hrs/week): Generous PTO, medical/RX, health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, life & disability, strong CEU program, clinical advancement path
- Requirements: Accredited PTA program grad, national PTA exam passed, valid (or in‑process) PA PTA license, CPR certification
Great fit for a licensed PTA who wants steady weekday hours, strong mentorship, and help with student loans in a busy outpatient setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag you for similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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