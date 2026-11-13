Monongahela has a few solid healthcare roles open right now, from imaging to rehab. If you’re in allied health and want steady hours and good benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Monongahela, PA

Type: Local Contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts)

Pay: $58 per hour

Requirements: 2 years of current CT experience; 2 years of hospital experience for hospital roles

2 years of current CT experience; 2 years of hospital experience for hospital roles Perks: Weekly pay, day‑1 medical, dental, vision, holiday pay, guaranteed hours, referral bonus

Local contract role for an experienced CT Technologist who wants strong hourly pay without leaving the area. Good fit if you like 12‑hour shifts and want full benefits from day one.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Monongahela, PA

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts)

Pay: $2,236 per week (based on 36 hrs; includes taxable + tax‑free stipend, subject to confirmation)

(based on 36 hrs; includes taxable + tax‑free stipend, subject to confirmation) Requirements: 2 years of current CT experience; 2 years of hospital experience for hospital roles

2 years of current CT experience; 2 years of hospital experience for hospital roles Perks: Weekly pay, day‑1 medical, dental, vision, holiday pay, guaranteed hours, referral bonus

Travel CT contract for those who want a higher weekly package and travel‑style benefits while working in Monongahela. Ideal if you’re an experienced CT tech used to 12‑hour shifts.

Employer: NovaCare Rehabilitation

Location: 121 W Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063

Type: Full‑Time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Extras: $200/month student loan repayment , mentorship for new grads

, mentorship for new grads Setting: Outpatient orthopedic clinic (orthopedic, sports medicine, neuro, concussion, POETS, ACL)

Outpatient orthopedic clinic (orthopedic, sports medicine, neuro, concussion, POETS, ACL) Benefits (32+ hrs/week): Generous PTO, medical/RX, health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, life & disability, strong CEU program, clinical advancement path

Generous PTO, medical/RX, health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, life & disability, strong CEU program, clinical advancement path Requirements: Accredited PTA program grad, national PTA exam passed, valid (or in‑process) PA PTA license, CPR certification

Great fit for a licensed PTA who wants steady weekday hours, strong mentorship, and help with student loans in a busy outpatient setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag you for similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.