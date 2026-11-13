📅 45th Annual Holiday House Bazaar on Nov. 22

The 45th Annual Holiday House Bazaar is happening on Sunday, November 22, 2026, from 9:00 AM at 1011 Nichols Road, Monona, WI 53716.

Browse exhibits from over 40 local and statewide artists and pick up handmade gifts and holiday items. Proceeds from the event benefit Monona and area charities, so your shopping also supports local causes.

If you’re looking for unique holiday gifts and a way to give back to the community, add this to your calendar and stop by 1011 Nichols Road on Nov. 22.