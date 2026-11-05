🎓 Monona, WI Education Jobs – Multiple School & Childcare Roles

Monona has some nice options right now if you like working with kids, from early childhood centers to school support roles. Most of these are steady, in-person jobs where you can really get to know local families.

Employer: La Petite Academy

La Petite Academy Location: Monona, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help in the classroom at a well-known child care center. This role comes with 50% childcare discount, flexible schedules with no nights or weekends, and chances for training and tuition help while you grow your skills.

Employer: La Petite Academy

La Petite Academy Location: Monona, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take charge of your own classroom, mentor other teachers, and build strong relationships with families. You’ll get flexible hours (no nights/weekends), a childcare discount, and support for ongoing training and credentials.

Employer: Monona Grove School District

Location: Monona, WI (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.05 – $32.60 per hour

Support students with special needs in the Monona Grove School District. This is an in-person role with clear hourly pay and full details and application through the district’s Skyward hiring portal.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and share this with a friend who loves working with kids.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.