🛒 Monona customer service jobs with multiple openings

Monona has a few solid customer-facing jobs open right now, from hands-on retail to money-handling in financial services. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Menards

Menards Location: Monona, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun)

Work outside, stay active, and help customers load and unload building materials. Menards offers store discounts, profit sharing, medical and dental plans, flexible scheduling, on-the-job training, and promotion from within, with immediate openings.

Note: This role also appears on LinkedIn; details are the same, so this is one unique position.

Employer: CNG Holdings, Inc. (Check n Go / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store brands)

(Check / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store brands) Location: Monona, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small financial services store, help customers understand loan and cash products, and handle cash, phone calls, and daily balancing. This role is good if you have 1+ year of sales or customer service, can travel between stores, and want a job with clear compliance and training in a regulated setting.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.