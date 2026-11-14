The Monmouth County Division of Engineering will hold an open house job fair on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Library Headquarters in Manalapan. Job seekers can view all current employment opportunities in Monmouth County before attending by visiting this listings page. More information: https://t.co/pDPmCz2kNK

This content is adapted from materials provided by Monmouth County