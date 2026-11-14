shutterstock.com / shulers

Imagine a funeral home that will cater an Irish wake with whiskey, help plan a charity golf outing in your late loved one’s name or open its event space for a wedding. One Wisconsin funeral home already does.

“It’s a reshaping of how we do things,” Allyse Worland, a licensed funeral director and spokesperson for the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), told MarketWatch. “It’s not about a casket, burials, embalmings. It’s now about service itself.”

Must Read

Making funerals more personal

Jimmy Olson, who owns Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, turned one of his two chapels into a dining hall. He also offers catering and an in-house florist, and his event space has welcomed three weddings.

“You don’t have to just go to a funeral home for a funeral,” he told MarketWatch, telling families: “It’s not my funeral — it’s yours — so make it what you want.”

If a loved one golfed, he said, he might organize an outing that raises money for a favorite charity.

He isn’t alone in sensing demand for something different. In the NFDA’s 2025 Consumer Awareness and Preferences Report, 58.3% of respondents said they had attended a funeral at a non-traditional location.

Why burials are fading

The numbers explain the pivot. The NFDA’s 2026 Cremation & Burial Report projects that cremation will make up 64.3% of the country’s final dispositions this year. The group also expects yearly deaths to climb to 3.9 million by 2045 while burials fall below 600,000 a year.

Price is part of the story, but not the whole of it. In the same report, convenience and simplicity ranked first among cremation drivers at 43.3%, ahead of cost at 34.4%. Cost was down from 50.4% in 2025.

Still, the NFDA found the median funeral with a casket and burial cost $8,300, while a funeral with cremation cost $6,280, Clear Money Guide reports. That’s a gap of about $2,000, which leaves out costs like a cemetery plot.

It’s important to understand what the costs include. For example, the Federal Trade Commission says a direct cremation covers the funeral home’s basic services fee, transportation and care of the body, plus an urn or container.

Personalized extras can add up, as each add-on you choose raises the final bill. For example, using the funeral home for a ceremony or memorial service is listed as an optional extra, and flowers fall under items the funeral home buys from outside vendors on your behalf.

Olson said he sees the money pressure up close. He told MarketWatch that many of his clients are working families in the Midwest who are choosing less expensive options and shopping online for better prices.

How to keep control of the bill

Federal rules give you leverage. The Federal Trade Commission’s Funeral Rule requires funeral homes to hand over a general price list you can take with you, and you can pick and choose the arrangements you want.

Providers must also accept a casket you buy elsewhere without charging a fee — and they must give prices over the phone if you ask.

There are a few ways to take advantage of this:

Call several funeral homes and ask for their general price lists before you visit.

Ask for an itemized quote, so you can decline anything you don’t want.

Price out food, flowers and the venue separately if you’re planning a gathering.

Talk through your wishes with family now, so no one has to decide under pressure.

Olson said that giving families choices puts them back in control when they might feel they have none.

What To Read Next