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A Florida condo owner —68-year-old Janor Farthing — is facing foreclosure, as she still owes an outstanding balance of nearly $18,000 despite already receiving $10,000 in help in grants. Farthing lives on a Social Security check of around $1,700 per month, according to a CBS News report, and her Hollywood, Florida condominium association is billing her for mandatory building assessments.

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The condo association’s attorneys have sent a foreclosure threat letter, and a judge will decide this month whether she gets more time.

Speaking with CBS News Miami, Farthing has expressed just how stressful the situation has become. “I’m lucky to feed my dog some days, you know, I just don’t get out of bed because I can’t,” she said. “I can’t deal with it.”

According to a Campbell Property Management opinion piece, aging condo buildings are incurring heavy bills for condo-owning retirees across Florida –– as state rules enforce compulsory inspections and repairs of older buildings. A data report by real estate company ATTOM also showed that Florida is among the states with the highest foreclosures in the U.S., with 34,336 foreclosure starts in 2025.

The $2,300 bill threatening to make a retiree homeless

Farthing had to retire early because of the COVID-19 pandemic and health problems. Currently, she lives with diabetes, PTSD and an autoimmune disease. She has to pay $2,300 monthly for repairs to her 50-year-old building as part of mandatory assessments.

Farthing and 20 other homeowners have received help from United Way Broward, with Farthing getting nearly $10,000 in what United Way’s Vice President of Housing, Rebecca McGuire, described as “a one time, $200,000 grant specifically for HOA and taxes.” McGuire is unsure that they’d get more of that grant again.

McGuire believes the situation is pressing enough to require the intervention of lawmakers. She told CBS News Miami that “people are going to lose their homes. The situation of homelessness is going to go through the roof. People are going to walk away from condos where they put their life savings into and they’re going to sit empty.”

How Florida’s condo foreclosure actually works

Standard mortgage default protections don’t apply to Farthing’s case, as it falls under condo association law. According to Florida Statutes Chapter 718, Section 116, every condominium association (COA) automatically holds a legal claim against your property for any unpaid monthly dues, special assessments, fines or late fees.

Even if you have completely paid off your mortgage and own the home outright, the association can still place a lien on your property and eventually foreclose on it if you refuse to pay your community dues.

Under Florida Statutes Section 718.116(3), once an owner falls behind on payments, their unpaid assessments accrue interest from the due date at the rate provided in the declaration of condominium (not to exceed the rate allowed by law), or 18% per year if no rate is specified in the declaration.

Haber Law, a Miami-based boutique law firm specializing in real estate affairs, notes that a declaration of condominium is a legal contract between homeowners and their condominium association. Before the association can formally start a foreclosure lawsuit against the homeowner, it must send a 30-day late notice, a 45-day notice of intent to record a claim of lien and a 45-day notice of intent to foreclose, according to Hamilton Mikes, a Florida law firm that represents condominium associations.

How to avoid foreclosures or get out of one

Avoiding a foreclosure is easier than getting out of one. It’s important to always review the association’s Structural Integrity Reserve Study (SIRS), annual budget and board meeting minutes so you’re on top of things. If a building is over 30 years old and has underfunded reserves, it is almost certainly heading for a large assessment.

You should also participate in your condo’s governance and attend board meetings where major projects and special assessments are voted on. Homeowners can push the board to secure long-term association bank loans for major condominium repairs — allowing owners to pay small amounts over many years — rather than demanding lump-sum or short-term special assessment fees.

If you do find yourself facing foreclosure or a civil lawsuit, open every letter in your mail to avoid missing important legal notices. Before your case is handed over to collection lawyers, demand a clear breakdown of all charges and fines to verify what you actually owe and if there are any errors in the bill.

In extreme cases, you can explore local emergency grants, a reverse mortgage (if you are 62 or older) or Chapter 13 bankruptcy, which immediately halts the foreclosure and lets you repay the debt over three to five years. Of course, a last resort option is to sell the property on the open market to pay off your debt.

While this is an incredibly frustrating situation, be sure to avoid withholding dues during a dispute, as automatic interest is triggered by late payments even while a condo assessment is being contested.

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