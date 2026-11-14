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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio loves watching his son play football at the University of Florida.

Nobody has a problem with that, but government watchdogs do have a problem with the military jet he uses to fly back and forth between Washington, D.C. and Gainesville, Florida. In particular, taxpayer advocates point to the cost of flying Rubio on a C-37 twin-engine turbofan aircraft, which the U.S. military often uses for standard air missions and to transport high-level U.S. government officials.

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According to The Washington Post, Rubio, who, as Secretary of State, isn’t allowed to fly commercially due to security mandates, has traveled “at least” 10 times to Florida football games on a military aircraft since taking office on January 1, 2025. In that time span, Rubio’s flight costs have accumulated to an estimated $1.2 million, the Post reported.

That figure has tongues wagging in taxpayer advocacy circles.

“If this travel becomes something that is undermining the integrity of your service, are you really taking care of taxpayer dollars the way that you’re obligated to as a public official?” said Cynthia Brown, senior ethics counsel at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, in comments to The Post.

Rubio is not interested in apologies, noting “I have and will continue to try and make it to as many events that are important to me personally and to my family as possible,” in a statement published by The Post.

Family empathy aside, questions mount for the Secretary on the cost issue

Government accountability experts say it’s understandable that Sec. Rubio wants to see his son suit up for games and acknowledge he’s banned from taking commercial flights. That said, Rubio could improve on transparency.

“I understand why Secretary Rubio wants to be in the stands for his son,” Mackenzie Kelly, a former Austin, Texas City Council member who served on the council’s Audit and Finance Committee, told Moneywise. “I also think taxpayers are right to ask what it costs when those trips become routine.”

Kelly noted the Post’s $1.2 million estimate included trips the State Department classified as entirely personal and qualified as trips that merge official and personal business. “The figure I’d want to see is what taxpayers paid for flights or detours that would never have happened without the personal travel, after accounting for reimbursements,” she noted.

National security risks need to be heeded

There’s also the national security reality, where the U.S. Secretary of State may need to be airborne on a moment’s notice.

“The security case is compelling,” Kelly noted. “A crisis can break out while the secretary is in the air, and he needs to be able to receive classified information and respond immediately.”

Those responsibilities are especially clear when one person is handling both diplomacy and national security advice to the president. “That explains why the government may require a military aircraft for a trip,” she added. “The frequency and timing of discretionary trips are still matters of judgment.”

Other government accountability pros say that while the security reason is real, pushing Rubio on the reimbursement rule is fair play, even though Rubio is only obligated to pay Uncle Sam back the approximate price of an economy-class airline ticket.

“Paying back the price of a commercial ticket made sense for the occasional personal trip,” Jamie Davis, Esq., a compliance attorney and fractional chief compliance officer at Build & Comply Consulting Group, told Moneywise. “When personal trips become a pattern, the rule stops matching reality.”

Even so, a fair fix isn’t banning family travel for Rubio or any public official. “It’s public, regular reporting of personal trips and what they cost, plus a cap or a higher reimbursement once personal trips pass a set number per year,” Davis said.

Weighing the Buttigieg effect

Some critics have pointed to 2023, when then-Florida Senator Rubio called for an investigation into U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s use of government aircrafts, stating that taxpayers should be assured their tax dollars weren’t being squandered. Now Rubio faces similar scrutiny, although his security requirements differ from Buttigieg’s. Even so, that could feed the inconsistency narrative Rubio’s critics are adopting.

“On Buttigieg, the cleanest ethics test is whether you’d apply the same standard no matter whose name is on the manifest,” Davis said. “If he wanted an investigation then, being open to the same transparency now is the consistent position.”

Kelly agrees, noting Rubio was right to ask for an audit of Buttigieg’s aircraft use, but that he should welcome the same scrutiny now. “The two jobs have different security demands, so a review could reasonably reach different conclusions about when a government aircraft was justified,” she said. “The test of consistency is whether Rubio is willing to show taxpayers how the rules were applied to his own travel.”

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