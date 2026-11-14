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Jim Cramer spent years championing Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). After Jensen Huang’s departure, the CNBC host had a blunt assessment of the man who helped turn the chipmaker into an artificial intelligence powerhouse.

“Did he betray you, the shareholders?” Cramer asked in his Nov. 12 evening commentary (1). “Yes. End of story.”

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Earlier that day, reacting to the resignation (2) on CNBC, Cramer said: “I think it had to happen.”

Huang’s exit followed reports of several affairs, including one with a businesswoman U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly suspect of spying for China. Nvidia shares fell as much as 14% at their Nov. 12 low before finishing the session down more than 4%.

The company named longtime finance chief Colette Kress interim CEO (3) while its board searches for a permanent replacement. Cramer is confident in Kress and pushed back on the idea that Nvidia’s other employees suddenly mattered less without its founder.

For retirement savers, though, the immediate question is how much a shock like this can affect their own accounts. You may never have bought Nvidia shares directly, yet still own the stock through funds in your 401(k) or IRA.

S&P 500 funds spread your money across hundreds of companies. Those companies don’t get equal shares of your investment, though, which means that big-name players can account for more of your savings than you realize.

Players like Nvidia.

How much are you betting on Big Tech?

The S&P 500’s 10 largest holdings accounted for 37.4% of the index as of Nov. 12, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices (4).

That means, for someone with $100,000 in a fund tracking that index, roughly $37,400 would be tied to those 10 holdings. The remaining hundreds of stocks would divvy up the rest.

There’s still substantial protection against trouble at any single company. If a stock represents 7% of your fund and falls 10%, it would pull the fund down about 0.7%.

Assuming everything else stays unchanged, that is.

But when you also own a technology fund and individual shares of some of the same companies, then it gets a little dicey. Three investments can leave you making the same bet several times — and with a lot less money than you put into it, if you lose.

Adding international stocks can spread your money across more markets. At the same time, bonds can help adjust your risk level. However, the right mix of those depends on when you’ll need the money and how much volatility you can handle.

If you prefer a hands-off, tech-forward approach to building wealth, Vanguard’s Digital Advisor puts the investing expertise of one of the world’s largest asset managers right at your fingertips.

It takes the guesswork out of investing by building a personalized portfolio for you using Vanguard’s well-known low-cost ETFs and mutual funds — then keeps things running smoothly with automatic rebalancing.

The platform also offers guidance on saving for retirement and lets you set additional goals as your life evolves.

It can even help you think through debt repayment strategies, potentially freeing up more cash to invest toward your long-term plans.

With a minimum investment of just $100, it’s an easy way to get started with professionally guided investing.

For every $10,000 in an all-index portfolio, you’ll pay approximately $15 to $16 per year.*

You can even test-drive the Vanguard experience with no advisory fees for the first 90 days.

*All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest.

Collect rent without the landlord duties

Broadening your stock holdings is one step, but you may also want part of your investment income to come from something beyond corporate earnings.

Rental property offers that possibility — tenants pay rent whether or not some corporation has a good quarter.

Of course, vacancies, repairs and falling property values can eat into returns and selling your investment may take time.

Nonetheless, rental properties have long been a proven source of steady, passive income for high-net-worth investors. It’s no wonder that real estate accounts for nearly 25% of the typical family office portfolio. However, the time, effort and costs involved in managing and maintaining multiple properties prevent many from investing. So unless you’re a hedge fund titan or an oil baron, you’ve been shut out of one of the most profitable corners of the market.

That’s where mogul comes in. This real estate investment platform offers fractional ownership in blue-chip rental properties, giving investors monthly rental income, potential property appreciation and tax benefits — without the need for a hefty down payment or 3 a.m. tenant calls.

Founded by former Goldman Sachs real estate investors, the mogul team handpicks the top 1% of single-family rental homes nationwide for you. Simply put, you can invest in institutional-quality offerings for a fraction of the usual cost.

Each property undergoes a vetting process that requires a minimum projected 12% return, even in downside scenarios. Across the board, the platform reports an average annual IRR of 18.8% as of June 1, 2026.

Its cash-on-cash yield targets, meanwhile, are around 10% to 12% annually for short-term rentals. These projections and reported returns do not guarantee what you’ll earn.

Offerings often sell out in under three hours, with investments typically ranging from $15,000 to $40,000 per property.

Every investment is backed by real assets held separately from the platform. Each property is held in a standalone Propco LLC, so investors own a stake in the property — not the platform. Blockchain-based fractionalization provides a permanent, verifiable record of each stake. That structure does not eliminate investment risk.

Getting started is a quick and easy process. You can sign up for an account and then browse available properties. Once you verify your information with its team, you can invest like a mogul in just a few clicks.

Look beyond stocks for your golden years

Gold is another way to spread your investments beyond stocks. Its value doesn’t depend on a chief executive’s decisions or a company’s quarterly sales, which makes it a good diversification investment. It’s typically added as a portfolio-hedging investment.

One way to invest in gold that also provides significant tax advantages is to open a gold IRA with the help of American Hartford Gold.

Gold IRAs allow investors to hold eligible physical gold within a retirement account — combining the tax advantages of an IRA with the potential diversification benefits of investing in gold — making them an option for those looking to potentially hedge their retirement funds against economic uncertainties.

Even better, you can often roll over eligible funds from existing 401(k) or IRA accounts into a gold IRA without tax-related penalties if you follow rollover rules.

American Hartford Gold also helps keep startup costs down with free account setup, free insured shipping and up to five years of free storage. To learn more, get your free information guide on investing in precious metals.

If you change your mind, you can cancel within seven days for a full refund on eligible assets, subject to the cancellation and return requirements. With its price protection guarantee, if AHG lowers its selling price on qualifying coins within seven days of your purchase, you can request that your order be repriced to reflect the lower price under the program’s terms.

Qualifying purchases can also receive up to $25,000 in free silver.

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CNBC (1), (2); NVIDIA (3); S&P Global (4)