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The El Niño, when ocean temperatures sustain a warmer-than-average temperature for a period of several months, can affect weather patterns across the globe. For many of us in the U.S., the forecast for the winter sounds great: Lower than average temperatures and less snow to shovel.

However, this year’s predicted “super El Niño” may have unexpected consequences for those on the west coast and down south. AccuWeather (1) reports that California and the Gulf Coast may experience torrential rainfalls, and there is an increased risk of severe weather and tornadoes in Florida.

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While this may have homeowners on the alert, the impacts of an El Niño may be more far-reaching than you realize. Here’s why the weather shift can hit you where it hurts — in your budgeting.

Why warm winters turn up the heat on your wallet

While severe weather is an obvious risk factor for property owners, the El Niño has some unexpected impacts. One study from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco shows that historically, El Niños have been followed by significant inflation the next year (2). The researchers analyzed the last 30 years of weather and economic data, and predicted this year’s super El Niño will add one percentage point of increase to the inflation rate over the course of 2027, if the El Niño is succeeded by a La Niña.

The reason for these increases is in large part the cost of farming in severe or unpredictable weather. An El Niño can disrupt supply chains for fertilizer and food, leading to shortages and increased prices in the supermarket. On top of this, the study also pointed to an increase in the price of core services following the warm weather pattern.

However there is a silver lining: The analysis also found that previous El Niños have often boosted the labor market. Coming on the heels of a better-than-predicted job market report (3) for October, this is more welcome news for the US economy.

Homeowners should be on the alert

While you may want to belt-tighten for higher prices at the checkout in 2027, in particular, homeowners will want to prepare for the possible effects of the unusual weather pattern. The NOAA warns that this mild weather increases risk of flash floods and mudslides (4), which can be devastating for homeowners.

The risk is twofold: Not only can a severe weather event like this damage your home and property, but also these natural disasters are often not covered by standard home insurance plans.

Accuweather reports that landslides, mudslides and mudflows result in an estimated $2 billion in damages (5) and between 25 and 50 deaths in the US each year. With so much at stake, it may be time to review your home insurance plan to ensure you’re covered before winter begins.

El Niño has already begun

For one small town in Colorado, the damage of El Niño has already begun (6), with major flooding devastating the town twice this year. The first storm was a remnant of Hurricane Trudy, the Colorado Sun reports, and the second at the beginning of November “a clear fingerprint of this year’s ‘super’ El Niño”.

The residents of Pagosa Springs and the surrounding area in Nevada have been pelted by more than 20 trillion gallons of rain, which the Colorado Sun reported is equivalent to 10 months of the flow over Niagara Falls.

Set a budget to save for your weather emergency fund

It’s not news to most homeowners in the US that insurance is getting more expensive. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (7) found that prices for the average homeowner’s plan increased 11.26% percent across the country in 2021.

However, in spite of the extra cost you’re paying for premiums, your coverage is probably the same — and the payout likely won’t cover all your true costs if your home and goods are damaged. For example, if your policy covers the actual cash value (ACV) of your belongings, the insurance company will estimate their cost minus age and wear-and-tear. This can mean that you’re paying out of pocket in a big way to replace expensive items like furniture and electronics.

That’s why it’s important to save a solid emergency fund, or top up your fund this winter. One of the best ways to do that is to look at your budget as a whole, and find places you can trim.

Monarch Money puts all your finances under one roof, from your banking statements to your investments.

You can also add separate or joint accounts to your dashboard, which can be great for tracking grocery runs for couples or helping your child get used to big-picture financial planning as parents. The app is also well reviewed. Forbes ranked Monarch Money as their best budgeting app for 2025, as did the Wall Street Journal.

And the best part? Monarch Money offers a seven-day free trial so you can see if it’s right for you. If you like what you see, you could then snag 50% off your first year with code WISE50.

Professional advice for homeowners

For homeowners in areas where severe weather is in the forecast for this winter, it may be worthwhile to review your budget with a professional, understanding how you can plan financially for major damage to your home, and understanding a few scenarios in case you need to cover the cost of moving out during repairs, for example.

A financial advisor can help crunch the numbers and build a plan that works.

That’s where Advisor.com can come in. The platform connects you with an expert near you for free.

Advisor.com does the heavy lifting for you, vetting advisors based on track record, client ratios and regulatory background. Plus, their network comprises fiduciaries, who are legally required to act in your best interests.

Just enter a few details about your finances, and Advisor.com’s AI-powered matching tool will connect you with a qualified expert best suited for your needs based on your unique goals and preferences.

Finding the right advisor isn’t always easy — there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. That’s why Advisor.com lets you set up a free initial consultation, with no obligation to hire, to see if they’re the right fit for you.

Get the right home insurance coverage — and save

The average single-family homeowner pays an eyewatering $2,370 in yearly premiums, according to J.D. Power.

Rates typically increase year-over-year with the same provider, even though the coverage stays the same. This is bad news for those who simply auto-renew with their current provider every year. However, it can pay to take 2 minutes to shop around for better rates.

OfficialHomeInsurance.com makes it easy to find the coverage you need without the hassle of calling multiple providers for quotes.

Simply fill out a few details and you could save an average of $482 a year.

While you look for the right mix of price and coverage for your home insurance, you can also find a new rate for auto insurance in less than five minutes. That’s even more money to put towards your emergency fund.

According to Forbes, the national average cost for full-coverage car insurance in 2025 was $2,149 per year (or $179 per month). However, rates can vary widely depending on your state, driving history and vehicle type.

By using OfficialCarInsurance.com, you can easily compare quotes from multiple insurers, such as Progressive, Allstate and GEICO, to ensure you’re getting the best deal.

In just two minutes, you could find rates as low as $29 per month.

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Article Sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see ourethics and guidelines.

AccuWeather (1), (5); Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco (2); Reuters (3); National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (4); Colorado Sun (6); National Association of Insurance Commissioners (7)