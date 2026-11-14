Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein

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Ken Griffin would have a few questions for his children if they ever wanted to start a hedge fund. In a clip shared online (1), one would be whether they’re prepared to have their ideas challenged.

“Are you willing to surround yourself with people who are just extraordinary, who are going to push you in ways that you may not be comfortable with?” the Citadel founder said.

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Griffin made the remarks during a Mar. 2022 Bloomberg Wealth interview (2) with David Rubenstein.

He also warned about the hours and attention the work demands, having said, “It’s 24-7, 365, and every day you’ve got to be forward leaning in how you view the world.”

Griffin explained that the pressure comes from trying to stay ahead of the pack. Everyone in-field is constantly analyzing new information, seeking new opportunities. The market sets the pace, and keeping up requires sacrifices.

“We’re competing globally with the best investors around the world,” he said.

Even with professional research teams, many fund managers fall short of their benchmarks.

In the first half of 2026, 67% of actively managed large-cap U.S. equity funds underperformed the S&P 500, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices’ latest SPIVA repor (3)t.

You don’t need to spend every day monitoring markets to build wealth. If you’re saving for retirement, you can build a plan around how much you can contribute, when you’ll need the money and how much risk you can afford.

You might have time to look over your investments on a Sunday afternoon. During the week, it’s easy to put it off, especially when there are bills to pay or something at home needs your attention.

Turn it into a routine if not a job

Griffin’s work demands constant attention to the markets, but that’s time most don’t have with a full-time non-hedge-fund job in the way. Another option is to pick a dollar amount you can comfortably set aside each payday, and arrange an automatic transfer.

That way, you’ll have contributions going into an investment account without having to remember it yourself.

You can also build those contributions into your everyday spending with Acorns.

Acorns rounds up purchases to the next dollar and sets aside the difference to invest, so grabbing a coffee or paying for groceries help you set aside a little bit more everyday.

For instance, if you buy a donut for $3.25, Acorns can round up the purchase to $4 and set aside the 75-cent difference to invest. Standard Round-Ups are transferred from your linked funding account once they total at least $5.

You can also use it to schedule recurring investments, giving those small contributions a more substantial boost.

Say you invest $100 at the end of every month for 20 years.

At a hypothetical 6% annual return compounded monthly, you’d finish with roughly $46,200. You’d have only contributed $24,000, with investment growth accounting for the remaining $22,200.

Plus, eligible new customers can get a $20 bonus investment when they sign up and meet the offer’s requirements.

Get someone in your corner

Griffin’s emphasis on surrounding yourself with capable people also has a practical application as retirement approaches, when decisions about taxes, withdrawals and investment risk become increasingly connected.

Let’s say you’ve saved $750,000 by the time you retire. Taking out 4% in your first year gives you $30,000 before taxes. Take out 5%, and you’d have $37,500 to spend.

That extra $625 a month could help pay for groceries or cover a car payment. You’d also be drawing down your savings faster, which matters if you need that money to last another 25 or 30 years.

An advisor can work through those numbers with you, taking your Social Security income, taxes and household expenses into account. That said, it’s hard to find an advisor you can trust on your own.

That’s where Advisor.com can come in. The platform connects you with participating financial advisory firms, with no charge for the matching service.

Advisor.com does some of the heavy lifting by reviewing firms’ regulatory records and matching you based on your financial circumstances and goals. Its network comprises fiduciary firms, which are legally required to act in your best interests when providing fiduciary advice.

All you need to do is enter a few details about your finances and goals, and Advisor’s matching tool will connect you with an expert suited to your needs.

Finding the right advisor isn’t always easy. Advisor.com lets you arrange a free initial consultation, with no obligation to hire, to discuss their approach, fees and experience with situations like yours.

Get a second income stream, without a second job

Rental property offers another way to build wealth, but managing tenants, repairs, and vacancies can take up much of the time you’re trying to free up.

That’s where mogul comes in. This real estate investment platform offers fractional ownership in blue-chip rental properties, which gives investors monthly rental income, real-time appreciation and tax benefits — without the need for a hefty down payment or 3 a.m. tenant calls.

Founded by former Goldman Sachs real estate investors, the team hand-picks the top 1% of single-family rental homes nationwide for you. Simply put, you can invest in institutional quality offerings for a fraction of the usual cost.

Each property undergoes a vetting process, requiring a minimum 12% return even in downside scenarios. Across the board, the platform features an average annual IRR of 18.8%. Their cash-on-cash yields, meanwhile, average between 10 to 12% annually. Offerings often sell out in under three hours, with investments typically ranging between $15,000 and $40,000 per property.

Every investment is secured by real assets, not dependent on the platform’s viability. Each property is held in a standalone Propco LLC, so investors own the property — not the platform. Blockchain-based fractionalization adds a layer of safety, ensuring a permanent, verifiable record of each stake.

Getting started is a quick and easy process. You can sign up for an account and then browse available properties. Once you verify your information with their team, you can invest like a mogul in just a few clicks.

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X (1); YouTube (2); S&P Global (3)