s_kawee/Envato

By 2048, around $124 trillion in wealth will pass from its original owner to younger heirs or charities.

A large inheritance can be life-changing, but often it’s not — at least not over the long term. In fact, among heirs who inherit in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, research shows only about 55% of inherited dollars last a full year after they receive the money. And most, if not all, of the money is gone in under a decade.

Must Read

Inheritances, especially large ones, can also cause problems if recipients make unwise financial decisions, are inundated with requests for money, or let the windfall change their relationships with loved ones. In some cases, marital conflicts can even arise.

Say, for example, Kim’s husband Mike inherited $450,000 from his mother. Mike won’t tell Kim what he’s doing with the money or even which account he put it into. This has left Kim pretty upset because she feels like the inheritance is hers as well.

But is that really the case, or does Mike have the right to hoard his cash since it came from his mom?

An inheritance isn’t necessarily marital property

Unfortunately for Kim, unless Mike’s mom explicitly left the money to both spouses, the money isn’t hers. The law says it is Mike’s alone, despite what Kim may believe.

“This is a classic unchecked assumption,” Lisa G. McCurdy, founder and managing partner of The Wealth Counselor, told Moneywise. She explained that it’s common for a spouse who inherits to think “mine,” while their partner thinks “ours,” even though that’s not generally the law when it comes to an inheritance.

“While various state laws differ in the specifics, the general rule is that inheritance is separate property,” Jason Grutter, a trust and estate attorney and partner at Trust Law Partners, LLP, told Moneywise. “This means that the money is all his, and you have no say over what he does with it.”

Roger Diefendorf, an attorney at Forum & Lex, P.C. who represents clients in marriage dissolutions, also explained to Moneywise that “if you were to divorce, the inheritance would not be split between the two of you.”

The inheritance may not stay Mike’s alone

Although Mike is likely the sole owner of his inheritance by default, this isn’t necessarily the case forever — and it also doesn’t mean that Kim won’t ever benefit from the money.

As McCurdy explained, the property’s status as “separate” from marital property can be lost, and several things could cause that to happen. Grutter said the property’s status could change if “your husband gifts a portion to you, uses some of the money to buy real estate with you, or deposits the inheritance into a joint account.”

When Mike combines his separate inheritance with marital property, this is called commingling, and it can give Kim an ownership interest. “If the inherited money gets mixed in with shared money and is used to pay for shared bills, over time it becomes difficult to sort out which money is which, and then you may be entitled to some portion of it,” Grutter said.

Katie Kober, a family law attorney at Triangle Smart Divorce, also warned Moneywise that “even keeping inherited money in a separate account doesn’t necessarily protect all of its growth.”

“If your husband actively manages investments during the marriage, the portion of the increase in value attributable to those efforts may be considered marital property,” Kober explained.

Diefendorf agreed, telling Moneywise, “The more he does with the money during your marriage, the more of a stake you can end up having. If he starts a business with it or actively manages his investments, the profits made off of his labor and skill can become community property.”

If the couple were to divorce, Diefendorf also explained that when calculating spousal support, “a judge has to take into account each spouse’s assets, including their separate property. So his inheritance could factor into how much spousal support you may be awarded.”

What should Kim do?

Kim isn’t in a great position because she has no legal right to the money now, and there’s no guarantee how much she’d get even if she decided to divorce.

Ideally, her best bet is to talk to Mike about why he’s being so secretive and how he wants to handle the inheritance going forward. Even if the law doesn’t give Kim a share, the couple’s marriage may not survive if Mike keeps the money to himself.

As McCurdy urged, even though the law doesn’t give Kim a legal right to the money, the couple should “decide together, and decide on purpose.”

What To Read Next