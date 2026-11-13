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Jensen Huang will forfeit $108 million in Nvidia stock awards — a minuscule 0.08% of his $138.4 billion fortune
By Chris Morris,11 days ago
Jensen Huang’s resignation as CEO, president and board member of Nvidia might have the tech giant making big changes to how it operates, but when it comes to his fortune, not much has changed.
The 63-year-old’s departure, which followed alleged affairs with a Chinese spy and two employees of the company, means Huang is walking away from unvested restricted stock units, which are forfeited when an executive ends their term. He had roughly 346,000 of those units. He would also have received 310,000 shares of the company as part of his equity incentive plan this year.
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Together, those 656,000 shares were worth $108 million as of Nov. 12’s close. They have dropped in value Friday as Nvidia stock continues to fall. It was down more than 3.5% in early trading on Nov. 13.
To most people, a $108 million loss would be devastating. To Huang, it’s a drop in the bucket.
Huang’s fortune
Though he’s no longer an employee, Huang remains the largest individual shareholder at Nvidia, with a 3.5% voting stake. Those shares constitute the bulk of his wealth, which Bloomberg estimates at $138.4 billion, which is down nearly 18% from a year ago.
That makes the $108 million in forfeited shares worth just 0.08% of his net worth.
Last year, Huang’s compensation included $1.5 million in base salary, a $3 million cash bonus, and $31 million in equity in the form of 936,771 performance stock units (PSUs), according to Nvidia’s Proxy Statement, filed with the SEC in May.
He had 1,411,679 unvested shares as of Jan. 25, 2026. It’s unclear at the moment whether he has forfeited those as well, since the terms of his resignation have not been reported.Skip the 60-minute Nvidia call: Get our expert analysis emailed to you, free
Bigger losses coming?
Left-behind stock options might be just the tip of Huang’s fortune in the weeks and months to come, though.
Investors are still punishing the company for the scandal and, should it fail to keep up with its pace of innovation, or should rival chipmakers’ efforts topple Nvidia as it regroups, that will further impact the share price. Similarly, shareholder reaction to whoever assumes the CEO role permanently will be reflected in Huang’s net worth.
Then there are personal risks. If Lori Huang, his wife of more than 40 years, were to file for divorce following his admission of infidelity, it would be a huge financial hit. There is no known prenuptial agreement between the two, and under California community property laws, any assets acquired during a marriage are usually divided equally when a couple splits.
Lori Huang, it’s worth noting, has not made any known legal filings related to their marriage, nor has she commented since Huang admitted to being unfaithful. She remains president of the Jen-Hsun & Lori Huang Foundation, a philanthropic organization that reported about $9.2 billion in assets at the end of 2024. She is a co-trustee of three family trusts that hold the majority of Huang’s Nvidia shares.
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