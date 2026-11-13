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West Virginia truck driver Jeffrey Jeffers is off to prison after billing his employer for hundreds of thousands of dollars in fuel purchases that he never made.

Jeffers created fake gas stations and charged his employer’s credit cards under the guise of routine truck fill-ups. The 35-year-old from Williamstown ran the scam from November 2022 to July 2024, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of West Virginia.

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Following FBI investigations, Jeffers admitted to billing his employer for more than 900 phantom fill-ups that totaled $510,465, according to the press release. On Nov. 9, he was given a prison sentence of two years and six months.

U.S. Attorney Moore Capito said Jeffers “exploited the trust placed in him by his employer and turned a company resource into a personal revenue stream,” according to a July 30 press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Inside the phantom gas station scheme

Jeffers worked as a delivery driver for a Wood County industrial gas provider. The business had a distribution site where trucks filled up their tanks before going on delivery trips, but drivers still received fuel credit cards in case they needed to fill up off-site. Those off-site fill-ups were the focus of Jeffers’ fraud scheme.

Although his delivery routes usually didn’t need any off-site refueling, Jeffers ran the fuel credit cards through accounts he had set up on online payment platforms, each posing as a legitimate service station.

The scheme bypassed a standard safeguard called Merchant Category Code restrictions, which fleet programs use to limit where a card can be charged. By dressing his accounts to look like ordinary fueling stops, Jeffers moved cash from corporate accounts straight into his own pocket.

A growing problem for fleet businesses

Jeffers’ case is not an isolated incident, as fuel card fraud is becoming more rampant. According to a 2025 WEX white paper on the rise of fuel card fraud, fleets lose 5% to 10% of their yearly fuel consumption to theft or misallocation, with fraud levels climbing as high as 12% in 2024.

The paper also highlighted the significant impact that fuel card fraud can have on the profitability of fleet businesses. “Fraud is not a victimless crime. Every dollar stolen through deception is a dollar taken from a business, its employees and ultimately the community it serves,” Capito said in the July 30 press release.

On Sept. 23, two Georgia men were indicted for impersonating a Michigan trucking company’s identity to obtain commercial fuel cards, racking up more than $760,320 in unpaid fuel purchases that accrued interest across 23 states, FreightWaves reports.

In a report by cybersecurity firm Abnormal, the firm flagged a surge in phishing scams that use fake Department of Transportation portals to harvest fleet administrator credentials. When successful, this practice allows fraudsters to trick unsuspecting administrators into providing their payment information through misleading communications.

How routine checks could have caught this sooner

Although public records do not show the exact precautions Jeffers’ employer had put in place to curb fuel card fraud, the off-site nature of his scheme suggests routine checks could have caught it sooner.

Jeffers himself admitted that his delivery routes usually never required fill-ups outside the delivery facility, and yet he billed his employer for those exact transaction types for many months. By matching transaction locations to GPS data, setting alerts for charges outside assigned routes and regularly reviewing driver activity, fleets may have a better chance at limiting fuel card fraud.

One expert — Paul Foley, vice president of in-vehicle commerce at Cubic3 — shared his opinion on the subject. In an August 2026 report, Foley wrote that case studies and surveys revealed that detecting fraud after the fact is a key failure in how fleet managers control payments.

In his opinion, according to Fleet News, “Fleets need to check a payment against company rules before it is made, not reconcile it after the money has gone.”

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