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Hiding from someone at the grocery store is hard enough at normal height, but Shaquille O’Neal is 7 feet, 1 inch tall, and he’s tried to hide anyway.

In 2016, O’Neal spotted photographers in Beverly Hills, California, and ducked behind a small tree. That didn’t work, though. “I didn’t want them to see me, but I couldn’t run since I’m too big to run, so I found that tree,” he later explained on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

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Now ABC is betting eight strangers can do a better job at hiding him. In the new show “Can You Hide... Shaq?” contestants try to keep the 54-year-old Hall of Famer hidden in plain sight around Dallas, with a cash prize for whoever wins.

“I’m 7-foot-1. I’m not exactly easy to miss,” O’Neal said in ABC’s announcement. Comedian Nicole Byer hosts the show, and it’ll premiere Dec. 3 on ABC and the ESPN App.

ABC hasn’t said anything about how much the final prize will be. “The stakes are high, and so is the prize,” is all O’Neal would say. But whatever the winner takes home, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) counts the winnings as income, so it may be worth less than it looks on TV.

How ‘Can You Hide... Shaq?’ works

In the game, the contestants split into two teams. Each team gets a mission and a time limit, and they play it out at landmarks like Reunion Tower and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. Every time someone spots and recognizes O’Neal, it counts against the team that tried to hide him.

If a team has the fewest spottings, they win immunity for one player on the team, who leads the next round as the captain. Meanwhile, both teams earn money throughout the game to add to a shared pot of cash (the Shaq-pot) that the winner takes home. The winner has to make it through every round by winning immunity or making sure they’re not voted off the show.

The first two episodes will air on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. Another two will air on Dec. 10, and you can stream them on Hulu the next day.

The show is an ESPN Original from Fulwell Entertainment and O’Neal’s own company, Jersey Legends Productions.

The IRS treats a game show prize like income

According to the IRS, if you win a prize on a “television or radio quiz program,” “you must include it in your income.” The prize money gets added to everything else you earned that year and taxed along with it.

If you win $2,000 or more, you’ll get a tax form called a 1099-MISC. The IRS gets a copy too, so it’ll know about your prize. It doesn’t mean you’re off the hook if the prize is smaller, too. Even a $50 prize from a photography contest counts as income.

It’s the same for non-cash prizes. Say you win a car. You owe tax on what the car is worth, even though you didn’t collect any money. So you’d pay that tax bill out of your own pocket.

If the bill is more than you can handle, you can say no to the prize. If you turn it down, you don’t have to pay any tax on it.

If you ever win big on a game show

Don’t treat the whole prize as spending money. You still have to put some of it away for taxes first.

Also, income tax works in layers, and the more you make, the higher the rate on your top layer. A big prize is added to your income, so it can push you into a higher tax bracket. Of course, it doesn’t mean your whole paycheck will get taxed at a higher rate than usual, only the part that spills into the higher bracket. So, set aside more than you’d expect.

If the prize you win is big, talk to a tax professional before you spend any of it. One conversation now can save you a nasty tax surprise later. One time early in his career, O’Neal spent his first million-dollar deal in a single day on cars and jewelry. He later found out that a chunk of that money had gone to taxes, and he was spending money he didn’t have.

Whatever ends up in the Shaq-pot, hopefully, the winner knows to save a slice for the IRS before they celebrate.

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