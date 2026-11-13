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For 31-year-old Dallas resident Kristi Kennebrew, the cost of her weight-loss medication has changed dramatically over the past few years. Kennebrew told CNBC Make It she started taking Mounjaro, a GLP-1 medication, in December 2022, when her employer covered the full cost. But after she was laid off in early 2024, she lost her insurance coverage and had to stop taking it.

In 2025, she got a new prescription, but this time it came with a much higher price tag: $399 a month, or nearly $4,800 a year. Fortunately, she landed a new job in marketing that offered GLP-1 coverage through a coaching program, bringing her monthly out-of-pocket cost down to $25.

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For Kennebrew, losing weight wasn’t just about her physical appearance — it also made her feel more confident, energetic and social. But she can’t help wondering whether her weight also played a role in her career opportunities.

“Not only was I smaller, but I was a lot more confident in myself too,” she said. “I don’t know if I would have felt as confident or really [been] picked for that opportunity if I was bigger.”

Cost of GLP-1s

GLP-1 medications have quickly become a popular way for Americans to lose weight. In 2026, 11% of U.S. adults said they were taking one for weight loss, up from just 3% in 2024, according to Gallup.

But in the U.S., access to health insurance is largely tied to employment. As of March 2025, more than 165 million Americans under 65 received health insurance through an employer, according to KFF.

Having insurance doesn’t necessarily mean medical care is affordable. About one in three working-age adults with private insurance are still paying off medical bills or debt, as high deductibles and limited coverage can leave patients with out-of-pocket costs.

That means changing jobs can also change how much someone pays for their prescriptions. And for medications like GLP-1s, which are typically taken on an ongoing basis, the cost isn’t just a one-time expense. It’s something patients have to budget for month after month, especially if they lose their insurance coverage.

The weight of workplace bias

But aside from the medication, new research suggests that GLP-1 use could be linked to improved employment prospects, particularly among women who were previously unemployed.

A 2026 working paper by Harvard economist Rebecca Diamond found that women who were unemployed before starting GLP-1 medications saw their employment rate rise by nearly 27 percentage points after at least 18 months, compared with similar women who wanted to take the medications but had not yet started.

After Moneywise published a story on Diamond’s findings, one reader took to Threads to share a particularly uncomfortable experience from their first corporate job.

“My first corporate job out of college told me they interviewed 3 people before choosing me. Once I worked there for a while, I asked what stood out about me versus the other applicants. No joke, my supervisor said: “You were the only one who fit in the desk,” the user wrote.

While the account hasn’t been independently verified, it offers an example of the kind of appearance-based judgment that job applicants may face.

Devin Hornick, co-founder and partner at recruiting firm KORE1, says appearance bias isn’t always so obvious, especially during the hiring process.

“Appearance bias is rarely verbalized, because all of the people in the room know what an example of appearance bias looks like and what a lawsuit would look like,” he told Moneywise.

Instead, he says, it can show up in the feedback candidates receive after an interview. They might be told they weren’t quite the right fit, didn’t have the right presence to meet with clients or weren’t someone the company could see representing its business.

The cost of feeling better

Someone’s weight or appearance shouldn’t determine their ability to get a job or succeed at work. But for people who take GLP-1 medications for medical reasons, the benefits can go beyond the number on the scale. Kennebrew, whose weight has fluctuated over the years, told CNBC Make It that she felt at her best when she was at her lowest weight. She also noticed that she received more invitations to speak at conferences and public events.

But while these medications can help people feel better, staying on them isn’t always easy, especially when insurance coverage changes.

According to an October report from Nationwide Retirement Institute, 51% of current GLP-1 users worry they may eventually have to choose between paying for their medication and saving enough for retirement. Employers are also feeling the financial pressure. A March survey from Business Group on Health found that among employers currently covering GLP-1s for weight loss, 72% said they were likely to continue offering that coverage in 2027, while 10% said they likely wouldn’t.

For anyone considering a new job in search of better coverage, salary isn’t the only number worth looking at. If you rely on GLP-1s or any other medication you take regularly, it’s worth reviewing a prospective employer’s health insurance benefits before accepting an offer. What you pay out of pocket each month can make a significant difference to how much of your paycheck you actually get to keep.

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