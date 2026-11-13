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Homeownership is a core part of the American dream, but sometimes owners need access to their equity as cash, and fast, to handle sudden repairs. That is when a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) can be appealing.

And more and more Americans seem to be tapping into this credit stream. HELOC balances rose by $23 billion in the third quarter of 2026, striking $481 billion, according to the New York Fed’s latest household debt report (1).

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It was the largest quarterly increase since 2005, when the U.S. was in the middle of a housing bubble fueled by rising prices and easy mortgage credit.

When home prices later fell (2), borrowers lost equity, making it harder to refinance or sell their way out of unaffordable loans. That history adds significance to today’s borrowing surge, although the New York Fed says housing loans remain on solid footing.

“Although delinquency transition rates for housing debts have crept up, the overall credit quality of these loans remains strong,” wrote Donghoon Lee, an economic research advisor at the New York Fed, in the New York Fed’s report.

For homeowners with a low mortgage rate, there’s a practical reason to borrow this way: They can fund renovations while keeping their existing loan.

Imagine you still owe $200,000 on a mortgage at 3% and need $30,000 for renovations. A cash-out refinance would replace your existing mortgage with a larger one. If the new rate is higher, you’d pay it on the remaining mortgage debt and the extra money you borrow.

A HELOC leaves that first mortgage in place, preserving the rate on the much larger balance.

But keeping your mortgage rate is only part of the calculation — you need room in your budget for the new payment.

Is a HELOC right for you?

Before borrowing, decide how much you need and how you’ll repay it. If a contractor quotes $20,000 for the work, but you qualify for a $60,000 line of credit, remember: You don’t need to use all of it, and you’ll only pay interest on what you use.

Ask the lender to show you the payment during the draw period and after it ends, when you may have to start repaying the borrowed money alongside interest. Check whether the rate can change, too, and what a higher rate would mean for your budget. Understanding the payment period is essential in assessing whether a HELOC is a good move.

It’s also important to keep an eye on the average interest rate for a HELOC. As of Nov. 11, this was 7.49%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (3). They update this data every Thursday.

Beyond home repairs and renovations, HELOCs can offer an added benefit for retirees with fully or almost fully paid-off homes. For older Americans planning to age in place, a HELOC can give you the money for key home improvements like a therapy bath for your joints.

But keep in mind, your home secures the debt, so missed payments can put it at risk. Leave yourself room for unexpected bills, especially if you expect your income to fall in retirement.

AmeriSave offers a HELOC that can help homeowners use their equity for projects such as making a house more comfortable in retirement. Its revolving credit structure gives you access to funds during a draw period, followed by a repayment period when you pay back the principal plus interest.

That flexibility can suit improvements completed in stages. You might start with a staircase railing, then budget for a stair lift later. With a flexible credit line secured by your home, interest is charged on the amount you borrow. Check the offer’s initial draw requirements, fees and repayment terms before deciding how much to access.

You can apply online through AmeriSave to explore your options. Start with the cost of the work and a realistic repayment budget so the amount you borrow serves a specific purpose.

Choose how to pay before taking on debt

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First, get a firm price for the work. A leaking roof may need attention now; new kitchen cabinets might wait while you save.

Then, look at your cash. You may be able to cover part of the cost from savings and borrow the rest, leaving enough in reserve for essential bills and another emergency.

You may also want to check out low-interest credit cards or promotional 0% offers, if any are available. Just make sure it covers new purchases — some promotions apply only to balances transferred from another card.

If you go the promotion route, a repayment could look like something like this: a $3,000 repair on a card with 12 months of interest-free purchases means you need to make $250 monthly payments before the promotion ends, assuming no fees or additional charges. Any lower than that is when you accumulate risk.

For example, at $100 a month, you’d still owe $1,800 when the regular rate begins.

Work backward from what you can afford each month. If $250 would leave you struggling to buy groceries, that offer gives you too little time to repay the expense.

If you’re paying off existing credit card debt, that calls for a different comparison.

A fixed-rate personal consolidation loan can combine several balances into one payment with a set payoff date. Check its annual percentage rate, which includes interest and certain fees, and the total amount you’ll repay.

As the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau cautions (4), a lower monthly payment can come from stretching the debt over more years. You could end up paying more overall.

And if you run up the cards again, you’ll have all those bills alongside the new loan. That is why addressing the core behavior behind debt matters as much as the debt itself.

Keep track of what you own and owe

Before adding a payment, look back through several months of spending. Include the bills that arrive less often, such as an annual insurance premium, so an unusually cheap month doesn’t give you a false sense of what you can afford.

Your net worth tells another part of the story. A house worth $500,000 with $200,000 in mortgage debt contributes $300,000 to your net worth. Borrow another $30,000 against it and the equity falls to $270,000, before accounting for any change in the home’s value. What that does to your overall net worth depends on where the borrowed money goes.

Tracking both matters: you need to know whether you’re building wealth and whether you have enough cash to pay the bills.

You can also get a real-time snapshot of your finances with Rocket Money’s premium Net Worth feature.

You can link your accounts, including bank accounts, investments, retirement accounts, property, vehicles, and even manually added items like jewelry or collectibles, so you see what you own versus what you owe, all in one place. Balances update automatically, giving you a clear picture of your financial progress without managing multiple spreadsheets.

Security is built in at every step with bank-level 256-bit encryption and Plaid-powered connections, so your login info is never stored.

Rocket Money’s intuitive app offers a variety of free and premium tools. Free features include subscription tracking, bill reminders, credit scores, and budgeting basics, while premium features — like automated savings, customizable dashboards, and more — make it easier to stay on top of your retirement contributions and overall financial goals.

Build cash for the next repair

Once the immediate expense is covered, start setting money aside for the next one. Even $100 each payday adds up to $2,600 a year if you’re paid every two weeks.

Use what you know about your home to set a target. An aging furnace gives you a reason to start saving before it fails, for example. Keeping that money somewhere accessible can reduce how much you need to borrow when the bill arrives.

If you’re also repaying debt, weigh additional savings against the interest you’re paying, while keeping an emergency cushion. Aiming to cover three to six months of living expenses is a good place to start.

A high-yield account like a Wealthfront Cash Account can be a great place to grow your uninvested cash, offering both competitive interest rates and easy access to your money when you need it.

A Wealthfront Cash Account currently offers a base rate APY of 3.55% through program banks. With a new client boost and direct deposit incentive, referred clients can earn up to a 4.55% APY.

That’s 10 times the national deposit savings rate, according to the FDIC’s October report (5).

With no minimum balances or account fees, as well as 24/7 withdrawals and free domestic wire transfers, your funds remain accessible at all times. Plus, you get access to up to $8M FDIC Insurance eligibility through program banks.

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Article Sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see ourethics and guidelines.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York (1); Federal Reserve History (2); FRED, Federal Reserve Economic Data (3); Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (4); Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (5)