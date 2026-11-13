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The stock market has been on a nauseating seesaw at the start of November. Negative headlines about tech and the AI trade have been widespread, while sectors like communication services and industrials have also felt the pain of market sell-offs.

Despite the volatility, one sector is quietly crushing it in recent months.

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It’s outpaced the returns of the S&P 500 (INDEXSP: .INX) in 2026 – with one stock up over 700% year to date. And now, with Democrats in charge of both houses of Congress, there may be even more room for this sector to break out.

Health care has quietly beaten most of the other 10 sectors and is putting up eye-popping numbers.

Defensive and momentum-driven

Within the health care sector, there is another standout too: In August, Moderna (1) (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced Phase 3 results for a personalized mRNA cancer vaccine given with Merck’s Keytruda for high-risk melanoma.

As a result, its stock rocketed 177% in one day and remains the year's leading stock, up over 700%.

In the last six months, XLV (2) (NYSEARCA: XLV), the ETF with roughly 60 health care-focused stocks including Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), is up 33%. The next-best sector, financials, is up 14% over the same period.

But this isn’t a new headline for market historians.

Fundstrat says in its Post-Midterm Playbook (3) that, on a median basis, the health care sector has been the top performer in Q4 in an analysis of midterm years going back to 1930, up 10.3%. And now that Congress is blue, the White House is red, investors see green in the health care space.

The playbook says, “The health care sector likely benefits from expectations that there won’t be any big reforms, allowing companies to have greater visibility into the next year.”

It was not one stock — it was a rotation

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Moderna is far and away the top stock for 2026, so far. However, this one stock doesn’t tell the entire story of how investors have slowly turned health care into a hedge.

From January 2023 to September 2026, tech roared way ahead, taking in $306 billion in investment (4), driven by AI. During the same time period, health care lost $31 billion. But this quickly reversed.

Between August and October, investors rapidly rotated out of tech into health care as sentiment soured over whether massive spending on data centers and chips will pay off enough to justify the debt and valuations behind it.

Health care took in $5 billion from investors seeking safety from tech-related volatility, according to State Street Investment Management (5). This rotation came before Democrats took hold of Congress, with several new members saying they intend to pressure the tech and data center industries.

Post-election investor dollars speak for themselves. Technology saw $160.23 million (6) in outflows, while health care saw $1.09 billion in inflows. Since the election, the health care and tech sectors are in third and tenth place, respectively, out of 11 sectors.

And this hot sector may not be done yet.

Lou Miller, the Global Head of Custom Basket Trading, said on Goldman’s The Markets podcast (7) on Nov. 5: “I think the next leg of the AI trade is actually health care and I think that's also a very defensive sector that historically is very uncorrelated to AI…[health care is] really one of the few sectors that we're going to see accelerating growth next year.”

For many investors, following these cycles and rotations in and out of sectors can be exhausting.

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How to buy into the health care trade

If you’re looking for defensive ETFs in the health care space, there are several options. Here are a few ETFs to choose from and their respective performances this year:

*Performance up to market close on Nov. 9.

The beauty of ETF investing is its accessibility — anyone, regardless of how much money they have, can take advantage of it. Even small amounts can grow over time with tools like Acorns, an app that automatically invests your spare change.

Signing up for Acorns takes just minutes: Link your cards and Acorns will round up each purchase to the nearest dollar. Even your next purchase of Johnson and Johnson bandages can turn into an investment back into the health care sector.

With Acorns, you can invest in a dividend ETF with as little as $5 — and, if you sign up today, Acorns will add a $20 bonus to help you begin your investment journey.

Bottom line

Health care has been the quiet winner of 2026, despite being in the #2 spot behind energy. The money moving out of tech and into health care shows investors are looking for safety and growth during a time of elevated fears (8).

If you want in, it may not make sense to chase the hot health care stock or fear the all-time high. A broad health care ETF, bought a little at a time, is the simpler way to own the trend without betting it all on one hot stock.

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Article Sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our ethics and guidelines.

Moderna (1); Finance Charts (2); Meta AI (3); MarketScale (4); SSGA (5); Yahoo Finance (6); Goldman Sachs (7); CNN (8)