Keeping It Real Podcast/Youtube

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Nearly 17% fewer homes went under contract this October than a year earlier, and Zillow’s chief economist expects November to be weaker still (1).

Mischa Fisher says the “worst of it” is likely to come in November, before the slowdown eases into the new year.

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He also sees “deals to be had” for buyers who can afford to move.

The 16.8% annual decline in newly pending listings was the largest since August 2023, according to Zillow’s latest market report. Because those homes have gone under contract but haven’t yet sold, the figures give an early look at where completed sales may be heading.

At the same time, buyers are facing much higher payments. Zillow estimates the monthly mortgage payment on a typical home reached $2,004 in October, up 12.8% from a year earlier, even with a 20% down payment.

Taxes and insurance not included, of course.

There were also 3.4% more homes on the market than a year earlier, so there’s room for you to be a bit more selective. Provided the financing works.

A quieter housing market could give buyers more leverage at the negotiating table. On a recent episode of the Keeping It Real podcast (2), Zillow chief economist Mischa Fisher said buyers “have more to choose from in most markets than they’ve had in years.” That can mean less risk of a bidding war and more room to ask a seller to fix a leaky roof or agree to an inspection contingency.

Shop for financing before making your offer

A lower asking price can be tempting when you’ve spent months searching.

Before making an offer, get an estimate of the monthly payment, including taxes and insurance, and find out how much you’ll need for closing costs.

Freddie Mac recommends shopping around and obtaining quotes from three to five lenders to secure the best possible mortgage rate. Even a small rate reduction can translate into significant savings over the life of a loan.

To make this process easier, places like the Mortgage Research Center (MRC) can help you quickly compare rates and estimated monthly payments from multiple vetted lenders. By entering basic details — such as your zip code, property type, price range and annual income — you can view mortgage offers tailored to your needs and shop with confidence.

On a $300,000, 30-year fixed mortgage, the difference between 7.5% and 7% is about $102 a month in principal and interest: roughly $2,098 versus $1,996. Compare lender fees as well to see how much you’d actually save.

Your agent can help you judge an offer against recent sales nearby. A seller whose home has sat for months may be willing to negotiate the price or help with closing costs.

Work out whether you can afford the resulting payment for the long term, since refinancing later will depend on rates and whether you qualify.

Earn interest on your down payment while you wait

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Sometimes even a willing seller can’t bring the price low enough for your budget. If you decide to keep saving, consider what your down payment is earning in the meantime and how quickly you could withdraw it for a purchase.

You could spend several more months looking, giving that money time to earn interest before you need it.

A high-yield account like a Wealthfront Cash Account can be a great place to grow uninvested cash, offering competitive interest rates and easy access when you need it.

A Wealthfront Cash Account currently offers a base rate APY of 3.55% through program banks. With a new client boost and direct deposit incentive, referred clients can earn up to a 4.55% APY.

That’s 10 times the national deposit savings rate, according to the FDIC’s October report (3).

A $40,000 down payment earning 3.55% APY would grow by about $1,420 over a year, assuming the rate stays the same and you make no deposits or withdrawals. That could help cover moving expenses while leaving your original savings available for the purchase.

With no minimum balances or account fees, as well as 24/7 withdrawals and free domestic wire transfers, your funds remain accessible at all times. Plus, you get access to up to $8M FDIC Insurance eligibility through program banks.

The additional 0.25% APY incentive requires a funded investing account and either at least $1,000 in eligible monthly direct deposits or $2,500 in recurring monthly deposits, according to Wealthfront’s eligibility terms (4). Rates are variable.

Invest in rental housing with a smaller amount

If you’re saving to buy your own home, keep that down payment accessible. For those with separate money to invest, the slowdown may also prompt a look at rental properties, including options that don’t require buying a whole house.

If the upfront cost of homeownership puts that out of reach, buying shares in rental housing lets you invest less while a property manager handles tenants and upkeep.

Arrived, a real estate platform backed by investors such as Jeff Bezos, helps investors access SEC-qualified real estate investments, including rental homes, vacation rentals, and diversified funds.

In addition to potential property appreciation, Arrived’s properties can help you earn a passive income stream without the extra work that comes with being a landlord. No midnight maintenance calls over burst pipes required.

All you have to do is sign up, then you can view a selection of vetted properties and start investing with just $100. That way, you can make sure the platform is right for you.

Once you become an investor with Arrived, you’ll have access to more than 596 properties in 67 plus markets. Eligible investors can also take advantage of Arrived’s secondary market if you want to reshuffle your portfolio.

And, for a limited time, investors can get a 2% account match when opening an account and adding $2,000 or more.

Keep any money you’ll need for a home purchase accessible. Rental-property shares can lose value, and even with a secondary market, you may have to wait for a buyer when you want to sell.

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Article Sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see ourethics and guidelines.

Zillow Group (1); YouTube (2); Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (3); Wealthfront (4)