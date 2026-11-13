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Just when you thought cutting the cord was supposed to save you money, streaming services have continued to ramp up their subscription prices at a rapid rate.

Americans continue to get hit with steep increases for streaming services like Disney+, Netflix and Apple TV. With 2026 nearing a close, many streamers have increased rates again as “streamflation” squeezes family entertainment budgets.

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Every major streaming platform has raised its prices since 2019, and some have more than doubled their original monthly cost. As these companies chase profitability and spend billions on original content, subscribers are wondering whether the cost of “Netflix and chill” is worth it.

Here’s a listing of the seven major streaming services ranked by their price increases, from the modest bumps to the dramatic jumps.

7. Paramount+ (NASDAQ:PSKY)

Paramount+ launched in March 2021 as a rebrand of CBS All Access. Its ad-free Premium tier debuted at $9.99 per month. Today, that same tier costs $13.99 — a 40% increase in less than four years.

The most recent price bump arrived in January 2026, adding another dollar to both monthly tiers. The Essential (ad-supported) plan now costs $8.99, up from $4.99 at launch. Annual plans are available at $89.99 for Essential and $139.99 for Premium.

6. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix has steadily pushed prices higher. The standard ad-free plan cost $12.99 in January 2019. Today, that same tier runs $19.99 per month — a 54% jump.

The Premium plan has seen an even larger increase, rising from $15.99 in 2019 to $26.99 today, an almost 69% jump that adds up to an extra $132 per year for users who want 4K streaming and multiple streams.

Netflix typically raises prices every 18 months, with increases in October 2020, January 2022, October 2023, January 2025 and March 2026. The company often points to its massive content spending — roughly $18 billion in 2025 — as justification.

5. Hulu (NYSE:DIS)

Disney-owned Hulu has implemented substantial price increases since its inception in March 2008. Disney took over in 2019 after it acquired two-thirds of 21st Century Fox. The ad-supported tier cost $7.99 per month in early 2019. Today, that same plan costs $12.49 — a 56% increase.

The ad-free tier has grown even faster, from $11.99 in 2019 to $21.49 today, a 79% jump. The latest price adjustment arrived in September 2026 alongside a broader price update for Disney+.

Hulu’s pricing strategy has become increasingly intertwined with Disney’s broader streaming ambitions, as the companies fully merged in 2026.

4. Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN)

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Amazon Prime memberships have steadily increased since its launch price. When they introduced monthly billing in April 2026, ad-free subscriptions were $10.99 per month. Now, they’re $19.98 per month.

That’s nearly an 82% increase. The Prime Video Ultra tier, which is part of the $19.98 total charge, includes 4K UHD, Dolby Atmos and extra concurrent streams. It also produces its own original content, including The Boys and Fallout.

3. Peacock (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Peacock has raised prices by 160% since launch. The service debuted in July 2020 with a $4.99 monthly rate for its ad-supported Premium tier. Today, the same plan costs $12.99.

The ad-free Premium Plus tier has jumped to $19.99 per month. After staying at launch price for nearly three years, Peacock began raising prices in 2023, followed by additional increases in July 2024, July 2025 and August 2026 — the latter being its largest jump.

Executives have said the service was initially underpriced, and its growing slate of sports content, including NBA games and Sunday Night Football, has contributed to the higher rates.

2. Apple TV+ (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple TV+ takes second place with a 200% increase since launch. It debuted in November 2019 at $4.99 per month — well below competitors. Today, it costs $14.99.

Apple held its price steady until October 2022, when it rose to $6.99. Subsequent jumps have come in October 2023, August 2025 and August 2026.

While Apple TV+ has added original programming and recently secured exclusive rights to stream “Friday Night Baseball” and Formula One in the U.S., the 200% increase means early adopters are now paying an extra $120 per year.

1. Disney+ (NYSE:DIS)

Disney+ takes the crown with a 207% increase since launch. When it arrived in November 2019, it cost $6.99 per month. Today, the ad-free Disney+ Premium tier is priced at $21.49.

Disney implemented its first increase in 2021, followed by successive annual jumps from 2022 to 2025. The most recent increase was in September 2026.

For families who signed up expecting an affordable alternative to cable, the difference is stark: They’re now paying $174 more per year.

Is this just cable all over again?

When you add up subscriptions to just these 7 services at their current prices, you're looking at $71.93 per month if you opt for the cheapest tiers.

Want everything ad-free with standard features? That jumps to $127.42 per month. But here's where it gets truly eye-opening: If you want the premium experience, you're looking at $140.92 per month just for these seven platforms.

Add in other popular services like Spotify (11.99/month), YouTube TV (72.99/month for live TV), Max (14.99/month) or specialized platforms like Discovery+, ESPN+, Crunchyroll, or other sports packages, and you're easily pushing $200 to $250 per month.

Suddenly, your old cable bills don't look outrageous.

For now, consumers can try to stay ahead by rotating subscriptions, taking advantage of promotional offers, and bundling where it makes sense. But one thing is clear: The golden age of cheap streaming is officially over.

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